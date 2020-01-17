What it’s like to ride Disneyland’s new Star Wars ride, ‘Ride of the Resistance’

Rise of the Resistance is Disneyland’s 15-minute immersive experience designed in tandem by engineers and Lucasfilm producers in which visitors live out a real “Star Wars” story.

Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests race past massive AT-AT walkers aboard a First Order Star Destroyer as part of "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance." (Matt Stroshane)

Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance." (Matt Stroshane)

Lieutenant Bek, a Mon Calamari Resistance officer, speaks with guests aboard an Intersystem Transport Ship as they blast off Batuu in "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance." (Kent Phillips)

Disneyland’s newest ride is not just a ride.

“Rise of the Resistance” is an astoundingly long 15-minute immersive experience designed in tandem by engineers and Lucasfilm producers in which visitors live out a real “Star Wars” story.

From queuing to disembarking, guests meet their favorite characters, navigate two different ride vehicles and narrowly escape the clutches of the First Order.

In a ride that’s billed as four attractions in one, Imagineering’s goal was to put riders in the middle of a Star Wars movie.

In a pre-ride briefing, BB-8 rolls out to greet guests and Rey appears in a hologram message to deliver the day’s mission.

From there, the ride begins aboard a Resistance transport shuttle as the ship takes off from the planet of Batuu, the setting for the identical “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” themed lands in Anaheim and Orlando.

The vehicle is piloted by a lifelike Audio-Animatronic called Lt. Bek, who alerts riders to peer out the window and take notice that the shuttle is being captured by a First Order Star Destroyer.

Cast members acting as First Order officers swap out the usual Disney glee for stern commands while escorting “resistance scum” into a Death Star hangar bay.

There, dozens of stormtroopers supervise the new visitors, many of them shifting and moving to stare down specific individuals while the group is marched off to jail.

Before reaching their cells, the Resistance inductees-turned-fugitives are rescued and urged aboard a second vehicle, this one piloted by a helpful droid.

The next phase is a trackless dark ride in which your vehicle is hunted at every turn by stormtroopers, cannons and AT-AT walkers.

The droid hurriedly steers the vehicle away from captors, through the AT-AT legs, down Star Destroyer corridors and out of phaser fire.

At one point, riders come face-to-face with Kylo Ren, himself. The villain steps forward toward the vehicle before the droid nimbly steers out of harm’s way.

Finally, the droid navigates to an escape pod where Imagineers have combined elements from Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout to create an effect that feels like the pod is really careening through space.

The ride comes to an end outside, where riders disembark near the ruins of a crashed spaceship.

How to board

The new ride will guarantee one thing: long wait times.

When “Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout” opened at Disney’s California Adventure in May 2017, the line stretched to the park entrance and exceeded 5 hours.

Disneyland is enforcing a virtual queue to manage crowds for Rise of the Resistance.

To join, first download the official Disneyland mobile app.

After entering the park, request to join a boarding group on the app. Boarding groups will be sent a push notification when it is their turn to enter the attraction queue.

Visitors without access to the app can join a boarding group from select locations inside the park.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.