75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Travel

Woman injured on Universal’s Harry Potter ride is awarded $7.25M

The entrance to Universal Studios in Universal City, California, Aug. 23, 2016. (Photo by Chris ...
The entrance to Universal Studios in Universal City, California, Aug. 23, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
More Stories
Capital One lounge ready for takeoff at Las Vegas airport
A Southwest Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, ...
Why Southwest Airlines plans to cut over 1,700 positions
A Frontier airlines flight departs for takeoff at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas ...
Las Vegas getting more flights to Arizona
Families gather for a selfie in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney ...
Disney park visitors planning return trips ‘sharply down,’ report says
The Associated Press
February 25, 2025 - 11:54 am
 
Updated February 25, 2025 - 11:58 am

LOS ANGELES — A federal jury has awarded $7.25 million to a 74-year-old Arizona woman for a spine injury she suffered in a fall while exiting the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Pamela Morrison was getting seated on the popular attraction with her grandson in September 2022 when she was asked to exit after her harness failed to secure properly. Morrison slipped and fell when stepping from a moving walkway onto solid ground, according to her lawsuit.

Her attorney, Taylor Kruse, argued that Morrison’s fall — which caused a spinal compression fracture — was due to employees’ failure to halt the moving walkway and allow the woman to exit safely.

“It would have cost them four seconds to stop it, but instead they wanted to keep the ride moving no matter what, to make its quota of 1,800 riders per hour,” Kruse said Tuesday.

Lawyers for Universal Studios Hollywood argued that Morrison was focused on her grandson and not on where she was stepping, so the fall was her fault.

After a three-day trial, the California jury deliberated for four hours on Feb. 14 before finding the theme park responsible for creating the dangerous conditions that led to Morrison’s accident. She was awarded $250,000 for future medical expenses, $2 million for past pain and suffering, and $5 million for future pain and suffering, Kruse said.

A message seeking comment on the verdict was sent to Universal Studios Hollywood.

“The fall changed her whole life, and that’s what the jury saw,” Kruse said. “Obviously we feel that this was a very just result.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, ...
Why Southwest Airlines plans to cut over 1,700 positions
By Alex Veiga Associated Press

The busiest carrier at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has announced the first major layoffs in the company’s 53-year history.

Families gather for a selfie in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney ...
Disney park visitors planning return trips ‘sharply down,’ report says
Brady MacDonald, The Mercury News

Disneyland and Disney World are seeing a growing number of fans not planning to book a return visit anytime soon because of the high cost of tickets and other in-park perks despite aggressive discounts and promotions, according to a new report.

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds
RJ

Las Vegas’ first measurable precipitation in 214 days could bring delays at Harry Reid International Airport. For up-to-the-minute information, visit fly.faa.gov or harryreidairport.com.

MORE STORIES