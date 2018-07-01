Life

UNLV professor studies the risks of distracted walking

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2018 - 10:24 am
 

The difference between distracted driving and distracted walking? One is a well-known, dangerous behavior that everybody agrees should be avoided. The other is a potentially harmful behavior that most of us barely think about.

But Tim Bungum does. The professor in UNLV’s School of Community Health Sciences has studied distracted driving and its bipedal counterpart, and while distracted walking may not yet receive the research attention distracted driving does, Bungum suspects it will as the gaggle of gizmos we embrace continues to multiply.

Walking while distracted — be it by conversing, eating, drinking, listening to music, texting or checking email or social media — can make us too preoccupied to notice an oncoming car, a curb, a person or a random object in our path. The consequences can include embarrassment, a painful injury or, in the case of a pedestrian-motor vehicle encounter, death.

For a study published in 2005, Bungum and his co-researchers observed 866 pedestrians crossing Maryland Parkway in a crosswalk at Harmon Avenue, in front of the UNLV campus. They found that about 20 percent of crossers exhibited distracted behaviors.

This was a time when texting wasn’t nearly as pervasive as it is today, Bungum notes.

“We redid it last year at the same site, and, surprisingly, about the same number of people, about 20 percent, were distracted, but the modes of distraction had changed and now, predominantly it was texting,” he says.

As part of a public education campaign unveiled in 2015, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons noted that distracted walking can cause such everyday accidents as falling down stairs and tripping over curbs, resulting in cuts, bruises, sprains or fractures.

Dr. Claudette Lajam, a New York City orthopedic surgeon and academy spokeswoman, says awareness of the hazards associated with distracted walking has become more prevalent in recent years. Still, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how common distracted walking is, in part because walkers can be loath to admit it.

“Occasionally, I see people who have fallen down and hurt a knee or an ankle or an elbow or whatever, and they say, ‘I tripped and fell,’ ” Lajam says. “Seldom will someone come in and say, ‘I was looking at my cellphone and I tripped and fell.’ “

Dr. David Obert, an emergency medicine physician at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, has seen such injuries as sprained ankles, broken legs, knee dislocations and wrist injuries among potential distracted walkers.

He’s also seen accidents in which people “trip down the escalator because they’re not looking around and not paying attention.”

“I think it happens, probably, more often than reported, and I think it’s probably a degree of embarrassment,” Obert says.

Why are we so distracted? “I think, to a certain extent, we think we should always be productive,” Bungum says.

So we multitask, even though we might not be as good at it as we think, says David Copeland, an associate professor of psychology at UNLV.

Copeland says multitasking isn’t difficult with simple, routine, relatively unchanging tasks — for example, tying your shoes while carrying on a phone conversation. Crossing a street is a different story, requiring “attention to the environment and processing input from cars, other people and sounds from horns.”

“Your cognitive attention is limited whenever we try to spread it too thin,” Copeland says.

In his study, Bungum suggests that distracted pedestrians might benefit from educational programs that emphasize using caution in crossing streets, similar to distracted driver programs.

In the meantime, be assured that you’re not fooling anybody, least of all your doctor. Even if patients who have suffered potential distracted walking-related accidents seldom admit it, Lajam says they’re easy to spot.

If a patient is “looking at their phone while they’re sitting in the examination room with me,” she says, “it’s not a huge deduction to make.”

Distracted walking survey

In 2015, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons unveiled a public education campaign about distracted walking. As part of that campaign, the academy surveyed 2,500 people nationally about their attitudes toward distracted walking.

According to the survey:

• 78 percent of respondents called distracted walking a “serious” issue. About 75 percent of respondents said other people walked distractedly, but just 29 percent said that they also do.

• 90 percent have seen people talking on the phone while walking; 37 percent said they also do.

• 88 percent have seen people conversing; 75 percent report doing it.

• 88 percent have seen others listening to music; 34 percent report doing it.

• 85 percent have seen others using smartphones; 28 percent report doing it.

• 64 percent have seen others “zoning out”; and 38 percent report doing it.

Source: American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons,

orthoinfo.org/DistractedPedestrians

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Life
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
More in Life
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Life Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like