Vegas Stripped: Artist finds peace, community with macrame — VIDEO

When Cheryl Beighley moved to Las Vegas with her husband, she was excited and anxious. She was leaving her entire family and friends behind in Boise, Idaho. She had always been involved in crafts, but when she taught herself to macramé, she became obsessed. The creative outlet calmed her down. As she began using social media to reveal her talents to the world, the Las Vegas arts community reeled her in. Now she is getting invitations from the Downtown Project, making friends and missing Boise less.

