Vegas Stripped: Historian out to preserve Vegas history — VIDEO

The El Rancho Boulder Motel on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Boulder City. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Boulder Dam Hotel on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Boulder City. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The El Rancho Boulder Motel on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Boulder City. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Golden Nugget hotel-casino on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Alicia Motel, once the Star View Motel, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Robert Stoldal’s obsession is Nevada history. He is a die-hard collector of both artifacts and information. His time spent engrossed in Nevada’s past has placed him as chairman of the board of the State of Nevada Museum and chairman of the City of Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission. “History is vital,” he says, “because once people can understand the history of a place it enriches their sense of community. It can be a tricky endeavor in Sin City.”

“Las Vegas has always been a boomtown. We blow things up, we take things down… we move around and look more toward today and tomorrow rather than yesterday,” he says. Once you know the history of Las Vegas, though, you then “become a Las Vegan,” and earn a sense of place in a city of transients.

Vegas Stripped is an Emmy Award-winning series by visual journalist Rachel Aston. Her videos are posted weekly at reviewjournal.com. Contact her at raston@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rookie__rae on Twitter.