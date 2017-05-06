Vegas Stripped: Raw Power — VIDEO

Las Vegas fashion stylist and designer Danica Moten is one of the women featured on the Raw Femme blog.

For years, Amanda “Rawky” Lazano made mix tapes for friends. She would often frequent art and music blogs, but noticed a lack of women represented on these sites. So she created Raw Femme, www.rawfemme.com, a blog to showcase female artists and musicians. Now a strong and supportive network, Rawky has started hosting workshops and events to spotlight women and give them tools to further their careers. “Feminism can be viewed as a very heavy word, because it has become trendy. And I don’t want people to forget, it is a movement,” she said.

Vegas Stripped is an Emmy Award-winning series by visual journalist Rachel Aston. Her videos are posted weekly at reviewjournal.com. Contact her raston@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rookie__rae on Twitter.