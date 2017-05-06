ad-fullscreen
Vegas Stripped: Raw Power — VIDEO

By Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2017 - 8:03 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2017 - 8:19 pm

For years, Amanda “Rawky” Lazano made mix tapes for friends. She would often frequent art and music blogs, but noticed a lack of women represented on these sites. So she created Raw Femme, www.rawfemme.com, a blog to showcase female artists and musicians. Now a strong and supportive network, Rawky has started hosting workshops and events to spotlight women and give them tools to further their careers. “Feminism can be viewed as a very heavy word, because it has become trendy. And I don’t want people to forget, it is a movement,” she said.

Vegas Stripped is an Emmy Award-winning series by visual journalist Rachel Aston. Her videos are posted weekly at reviewjournal.com. Contact her raston@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rookie__rae on Twitter.

