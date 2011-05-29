Water Cooler

Here are a few things in news, sports, entertainment and pop culture that we’ve been talking about lately.

■ Playboy puts 57 years’ worth of magazines onto the Internet. Where, compared to what’s already out there, Playboy’s centerfolds will look almost demure.

■ A Las Vegas company gives grown-up little boys the chance to operate real construction equipment. Seeking to lure the same demographic, Nellis Air Force Base creates a program in which men can tape giant firecrackers onto the wings of F-16s and light them just to see what happens.

■ U.S. Census figures say the percentage of traditional, married-couple households in Nevada has declined during the past decade. The way things have been going, we’re just happy Nevada still has “households” to count.

JOHN PRZYBYS (jprzybys@reviewjournal.com)