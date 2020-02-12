60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

Ways to save cash on Valentine’s Day flowers

By Lia Sestric GoBankingRates
February 11, 2020 - 4:54 pm
 

It’s officially the time of year to start thinking about Valentine’s Day gifts. It’s the top holiday for florists, with 35 percent of Valentine shoppers predicted to buy flowers for the big day on Feb. 14. In fact, loved ones spent more than $2.3 billion on Valentine’s Day flowers this year, according to Statista.

If flowers are on your list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas, keep in mind they aren’t cheap. And, retailers tend to inflate those prices to take advantage of the Valentine’s Day rush.

Click through to see how you can save money on Valentine’s Day flowers this year.

Shop wholesalers for bouquets

To get the best bang for your buck, don’t overlook promotional deals from wholesalers such as Costco or Sam’s Club. At Costco, for example, you can preorder 50 stems of red and white Valentine’s Day roses for $49.99 — and that includes shipping and handling.

Pro tip: You can also pick a delivery date and add a custom message. Even though the flowers don’t come with a vase, what you’ll pay compared to a custom vase arrangement from a local florist could be a win-win for everyone.

Think beyond roses

The most popular Valentine’s Day flowers are roses, with 250 million produced for the holiday each year, according to the Society of American Florists. Popularity means a higher price point — roses are typically double the normal price at this time of year, particularly red roses.

Getting another beautiful arrangement as opposed to roses could save you money without jeopardizing the romantic gesture.

Visit your local grocery store

Don’t overlook the local grocery store for your Valentine’s Day bouquet purchase. Grocery chains typically offer stunning floral arrangements prearranged and ready for a romantic gift-giving gesture.

More often than not, the pricing can beat a locally owned floral shop. Best of all, you won’t have to worry about being urged to upgrade your selection or add on additional items. Of course, flower delivery is free, too.

Purchase flowers before or after the big day

Sure, Valentine’s Day is meant as a time to romanticize your sweetheart, but sending flowers to that special person in your life on Feb. 14 is also very predictable.

If flowers are a must for your special someone, why not deliver them before or after the holiday? If you deliver after Feb. 14, you could save enough money to purchase another small gift, making the flowers just another romantic surprise up your sleeve.

Deliver the flowers yourself

If you’re going the extent to purchase flowers for Valentine’s Day, why not deliver them personally? There’s really no point to having a stranger deliver them for a fee, other than convenience.

It’s a different story if the intended recipient isn’t local, but you can ask a friend or relative to do you a favor by dropping off the flowers on your behalf, or something similar.

Give a flower that can be planted

Nothing sucks the romance out of Valentine’s Day faster than dried-out flowers being thrown to the wayside within a few days of receiving them. If you’re going to put money into flowers, why not opt for a flowering plant rather than a freshly cut arrangement? That way, the investment will feel worthwhile and your show of affection will last a lot longer.

Keep the day special by looking for Valentine’s Day themed options. For example, 1-800-Flowers offers a bamboo plant shaped in a heart. For a single heart, the cost is $34.99 before any discounts or promotional codes.

Say no to add-ons

Every retailer has a way to get you to spend more, whether it’s the impulse buys at the checkout line or the sales items on end-caps in the grocery store. When it comes to flowers, it’s no different.

In particular, balloons, chocolates and teddy bears are frequently offered on top of your order whether you’re shopping online or in a brick-and-mortar store. If you truly must have one or all of these items, say no to the add-ons and head to your local Dollar Store to get the best value. For the price of all three, you will still have money left over compared to buying from the floral vendor.

Search for discount codes for online retailers

Most people who order flowers typically turn to the internet, visiting big name sites such as Teleflora or 1-800-Flowers. Before you click the Buy button, stop to do a quick search for coupon codes for the site you’re on and comparable providers.

First, search the website for coupons or a deal of the day. You can also use websites such as RetailMeNot or CouponCabin, which list coupon codes for a variety of retailers. Typically, you’ll save up to 15 to 20 percent using promotional codes.

When purchasing from the big names in the floral business, don’t forget to check for potential savings from membership sites such as AAA or employee discounts. Many retailers offer standard discounts to certain professions such as teachers or the military.

Don’t leave design up to the floral designer

The most sought-after customer for floral shops is someone who provides no design instruction. If you call in and simply say that you need something for Valentine’s Day, you’ll get something very nice — and probably extremely expensive.

To avoid this from happening, let the florist know upfront that you want to find something that fits your budget. That way, you’re not paying for the lavish bouquet well after the holiday.

Ask the florist if there are any in-season flowers that might be less expensive or if they have any flowers on sale. Perhaps there’s an overage in wedding flowers that they want to part ways with — and that’s your chance to nab an incredible deal.

Don’t wait until the last minute

They say all good things are worth the wait. We’d say Valentine’s Day flowers are an exception to this rule, particularly if you’re trying to save and have flowers delivered by Feb. 14.

The truth is that many online floral retailers thrive on consumers waiting until the last minute so they can charge an arm and a leg. It’s not just savvy marketing pitches telling you order by a particular date to lock in a deal — research shows pricing truly does go up. So, unless you’re anticipating catching deals after Valentine’s Day, act now.

More From GOBankingRates

5 best investment Apps: Commission-free trading and more

Citibank review: One-stop banking

Best money market accounts of 2020

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Ways to Save Money on Valentine’s Day Flowers

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
“Choose your clothes, lunches and anything you need for the week so you aren’t scrambling o ...
If you dread Mondays, here’s how to fix that
By Jaime Catmull GoBankingRates.com

A 2018 LinkedIn survey found that 80% of professionals experience the “Sunday Scaries” — but fortunately, there are things you can do to ease your Sunday night anxiety.

Ann Lovell carries her box of prescriptions after returning to Salt Lake City International Air ...
Utah flies employees to Mexico for lower prescription drug prices
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Ann Lovell had never owned a passport before last year. Now, the 62-year-old teacher is a frequent flier, traveling every few months to Tijuana, Mexico, to buy medication for rheumatoid arthritis — with tickets paid for by the state of Utah’s public insurer.

J.P. Strate and Liz Spillman designed this sideboard to be simple and modern with separate stor ...
New DIY book highlights ‘modern farmhouse’ style
By Lisa Ferguson Special to Your Home

In 2015, J.P. Strate and Liz Spillman founded The Rehab Life, a popular YouTube channel that demonstrates step-by-step instructions for furniture and design projects. Piggybacking off the channel’s success, the longtime friends wrote their first book, “One Day DIY: Modern Farmhouse Furniture,” a how-to guide for handcrafting nearly two dozen furniture and accent pieces.

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seed pods that hang from t ...
Olive tree will outgrow container so plant in ground
By / RJ

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seedpods that hang from the tree. The seedpods provide a good supply of birdseed for various desert birds during the fall and winter months.

Overheating often results from driving for long periods on excessively hot days, although mecha ...
25 careless common car mistakes that will cost you
By Andrew Lisa GoBankingRates

The right driving and car maintenance habits can go a long way toward getting more of those miles to pass before you come up against the inevitable car repair.