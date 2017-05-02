Where to get a cheap sandwich on National Hoagie Day

(Thinkstock)

If you prefer chowing down on a ham-and-cheese or BLT to noshing on tacos and fajitas, you’re in luck: In addition to being Cinco de Mayo, May 5 is also National Hoagie Day.

National Hoagie Day celebrates the hoagie, the name for a type of submarine sandwich — or simply sub — native to the greater Philadelphia region. But you don’t need to live around Philly to celebrate this momentous day.

Here are some of the best promotions and deals for National Hoagie Day 2017 that will help you eat out for less:

Arby’s: Get a free roast beef classic with purchase of a drink when you sign up for Arby’s email list.

Blimpie: Sign up for the Blimpie eClub and get great deals on sandwiches, such as Buy One Get One Free Sub, $1 off any sub and $10 off a catering order, among many others.

Boston Market: Buy $25 worth of sandwiches — or any other menu items — and take $4 off with coupon code 36484.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Sign up for CAPAddicts Rewards and earn a free 9-inch hoagie every 10 visits.

D’Angelo Sandwich: Take advantage of a number of deals and discounts at D’Angelo Sandwich through Thursday, May 6. See RetailMeNot for more details.

Firehouse Subs: Sign up for Firehouse Rewards to get a free birthday sub, as well as a free large fountain drink with your next sub purchase, plus 300 points toward your next reward using code cdegn.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Sign up for Jersey Mike’s Subs Email Club to get a free sub and drink on your birthday. Join Shore Points Rewards to earn points toward free subs and other menu items.

Jimmy John’s: Some “freaky fast” sandwich shop locations will be offering $1 sandwiches from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The deal is limited to in-store purchases of sandwiches No. 1-6, BLTs, Unwich lettuce wraps and slims.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Before going to Potbelly for National Hoagie Day, download the Potbelly app and sign up for Potbelly Perks to score free items, such as free birthday food and drink.

PrimoHoagies: On National Hoagie Day, you can get $5.99 Primo Size hoagies all day long, down from the usual $8.99.

Quiznos: Download Quiznos Toasty Points and receive a free 4-inch sub with any purchase.

Schlotzsky’s: This National Hoagie Day, download the Lotz4Me mobile app and get a free small Original sandwich.

Subway: In addition to offering its $3.50 Sub of the Day and $6 Footlong Sub of the Day promotions, Subway also offers great deals weekly deals when you sign up for weekly text or email offers, such as free 6-Inch Classic Sub with purchase of any 30 ounce drink.

