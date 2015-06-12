Life

White House says it can’t confirm 14 million were affected by hack

June 12, 2015 - 2:00 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The White House said on Friday that it could not confirm reports that as many as 14 million current and former U.S. government employees had their personal information exposed to hackers in a recent cyber attack on the federal government.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the investigation continues into the breach at the Office of Personnel Management. Last week, the government said records of up to 4 million people had been compromised.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

