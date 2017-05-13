“Wine, Women and Shoes” fund-raised for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Teens Diamond Willis and Kiaira Williams from St. Jude’s Ranch for Children give Michael a plaque to thank him for all his support especially the custom-made prom dresses he gave them. Chezaray Photography

Celebrity Fashion Designer Michael Costello Fashion Show Finale with models provided by Ford/Robert Black Agency. L.K. Bennett provided shoes. Chezaray Photography

Samantha Waters, Sabrina Borghoff, April Christensen, Cheri Guzman, Liz Andoscia Chezaray Photography

Wall of Wine, sponsored by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, at Wine, Women and Shoes event to benefit St. Jude's Ranch for Children. Chezaray Photography

Wine, women and song have been celebrated for centuries, but it was all about “Wine, Women and Shoes” at Celebrity Cars on April 30. The event, a fundraiser presented by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation, raised more than $74,000 for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, which has served abused and neglected children in Nevada for over 50 years. Models in blonde bobbed wigs sashayed down the runway wearing shoes from L.K. Bennett and designs by celebrity fashion designer Michael Costello.