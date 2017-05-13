ad-fullscreen
Life

“Wine, Women and Shoes” fund-raised for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

By Madelon Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2017 - 2:26 pm
 

Wine, women and song have been celebrated for centuries, but it was all about “Wine, Women and Shoes” at Celebrity Cars on April 30. The event, a fundraiser presented by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation, raised more than $74,000 for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, which has served abused and neglected children in Nevada for over 50 years. Models in blonde bobbed wigs sashayed down the runway wearing shoes from L.K. Bennett and designs by celebrity fashion designer Michael Costello.

