You Love ‘Em, You Hate ‘Em (or both)

It’s that classic love-hate dynamic, which can be directed at everything from sports teams to, well, people. And, Las Vegas, being a love it-hate it kind of town, probably has more than its share of colorful characters who grate or inspire.

You love ’em. You hate ’em. Sometimes simultaneously.

Here, in no particular order, are a few notable Las Vegans who fill the bill.

CARROT TOP

Who he is: A comedian with an inexplicable fondness for bizarre props.

Why people hate him: Pun-filled, goofy humor and an addiction to gym equipment that turned the lovably dweeby guy we used to know into Rambo with Red Hair.

Why people love him: Because, darn it, when life gets too complicated, there’s comfort in goofy props and easy laughs.

OSCAR GOODMAN

Who he is: Mayor of Las Vegas, and self-proclaimed happiest mayor in the Milky Way galaxy.

Why people hate him: Sometimes he can be a bit too much and push a tad too hard. And no doubt there are those who are jealous that they don’t get to walk around town with a showgirl on either arm.

Why people love him: Nonetheless, the guy is smart, sincere and doesn’t back down from a fight no matter how big the opponent. If he’s a governmental goofball, then, darn it, he’s our governmental goofball.

WAYNE NEWTON

Who he is: You need to ask? Singer, entertainer, civic giant, Mr. Las Vegas, the Midnight Idol.

Why people hate him: Well, truth be told, his voice isn’t what it used to be …

Why people love him: … but who cares? He’s Wayne Newton! Anybody who can so adeptly goof on his own image and so easily evoke the classy retro vibe of a Vegas long gone is a guy who still has a strong fan base.

STEVE WYNN

Who he is: Casino owner, gaming visionary, Las Vegas mover and shaker.

Why people hate him: He’s just so cool. And rich. And cool. And did we mention rich?

Why people love him: Nobody rolls the dice like Wynn, who personally created at least two metatrends in Las Vegas when he opened The Mirage and Bellagio and, later, duplicated his game-changing ways with Wynn and Encore. And, most of all, it’s obvious Wynn is enjoying it all more than anybody should be allowed to.

PAT MULROY

Who she is: Water czarina of Southern Nevada and, from what we gather, a good chunk of the West.

Why people hate her: Because she holds our lifeblood in her hands and, if you live in rural Nevada, she’s the Big Bad City Girl out of all the old Westerns come to take your water for the greedy city slickers.

Why people love her: Mulroy is a straight talker standing on the thin aqua line separating life as we know it and the gurgling of empty taps.

KYLE BUSCH

Who he is: Stock car driver, enfant terrible of NASCAR.

Why people hate him: He can be rude and whiny. Has says dumb things in TV interviews. He’s too cocky.

Why people love him: He speaks his mind. He’s cocky. And, oh yeah: No NASCAR driver has won more times this year.

CRISS ANGEL

Who he is: Magician. TV personality. Gossip magnet.

Why people hate him: Pretentious. Arrogant. Comes off like he actually believes the rabbit he’s pulling out of the hat wasn’t there before.

Why people love him: He certainly gives us something to talk about. Without him, we might forget what class acts Lance Burton and Mac King are.

HOLLY MADISON

Who she is: Playboy Playmate, ex-Hugh Hefner girlfriend, ex-Criss Angel girlfriend, current star of "Peepshow."

Why people hate her: Her abysmal taste in men (see Criss Angel).

Why people love her: She’s the most accessible celebrity you’d ever want to meet, and even she seems amazed and grateful that things have worked out so well for her. Also, she’s not bad in "Peepshow."