10 healthy convenience store snacks that dietitians swear by

Dark chocolate has more fiber and less sugar than milk varieties. (Getty Images)

As a salty snack, pistachios provide a good source of protein and fiber, with more than three times as many pieces per serving as potato chips. (Getty Images)

Many gas stations and convenience stores now offer a variety of smart choices to keep you full and satisfied until your next meal. (Getty Images)

It’s August, which means it’s peak vacation and road trip season. But if you’ve ever pulled over at a rest stop hoping to find something healthy to snack on, you know that’s not an easy feat.

But it’s also far from impossible. In fact, many gas stations and convenience stores now offer a variety of smart choices to keep you full and satisfied until your next meal.

But first, what actually defines a snack?

A snack should be a filling and balanced mini-meal that includes a combination of protein, fiber and healthy fats — not an excuse to down a bag of chips or a king-sized candy bar.

“When picking a snack at a gas station, the goal is to find something that satisfies your hunger, keeps your energy steady and holds you over until your next meal,” says Lauren Manaker, a Charleston, South Carolina-based registered dietitian.

Healthy snack components

Finding a healthy snack on the go is easy with this formula:

Calories: To build the perfect snack, our experts recommend aiming for something around 150 to 300 calories, which should be enough to curb your hunger, without leaving you overly full or weighed down.

Protein: Shoot for at least 5 to 10 grams of protein, which will help curb your hunger and keep you satisfied.

Carbohydrates: Include 15 to 45 grams of carbohydrates for energy to fuel your road trip.

Healthy fat: Healthy fats slow digestion and stabilize blood glucose so you’ll feel full for longer and prevent swings in blood sugar. Include snacks that contain a small amount of unsaturated fat, ideally less than 10 grams.

Fiber: Fiber helps keep you full, stabilizes blood sugar and supports healthy digestion. Strive for a snack that contains at least 3 grams of fiber per serving.

“A balanced macronutrient profile can help support energy levels, satiety and nutrition goals,” says Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian based in Ontario.

Things to watch for

Now that you know the parts of a healthy snack, there are a few things you may want to limit or avoid.

Skip the sugar rush: Try to avoid sugar bombs like candy, soda and pastries that may spike your blood sugar and then leave you feeling hungry and tired shortly thereafter. “Keep added sugar to a minimum, with no more than 8 to 10 grams,” Zenker suggests. “The sugar is absorbed quickly in the bloodstream, leading to large glucose spikes, which can contribute to low energy, poor focus and cravings later.”

Serving size: Watch out for multiserve snack options that might contain two to three servings per container. It can be easy to consume a large amount of calories without even realizing it. “A large bag of trail mix or chips might contain multiple servings, so check the label and portion it out,” Manaker says.

Avoid high-fat, empty-calorie foods: Steering clear of fried or greasy foods (think potato chips, roller dogs or those golden, glistening hot snacks) is your best bet to avoid feeling weighed down while on the road. Also, many of these snacks are just a source of empty calories. Zenker notes that these foods are “ultraprocessed and low in nutritional value.”

Healthy convenience store snacks

Check out these 10 snacks our experts recommend and enjoy.

Roasted edamame: This is a favorite crunchy snack among our experts thanks to its combination of protein, fiber and healthy fat.

Nuts: In the mood for a salty snack? Try roasted nuts. Manaker notes that pistachios are one of her favorites when she’s craving something salty. “Unlike potato chips, pistachios offer a good source of protein and fiber, with more than three times as many pieces per serving,” she says.

Protein shakes: Protein shakes can be a great high-protein snack with a variety of options and flavors available at most stores. “Look for a shake that contains little to no added sugar, and at least 15 to 20 grams of protein,” Zenker suggests.

Fresh fruit: “Choosing whole-food snacks like fruit may be one of the most nutritious snacks at the gas station,” Zenker says. “They provide fiber, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and polyphenols,” she adds. Be sure to add a bit of protein and fat to the mix with a serving of nut butter for dipping or string cheese.

Pickles: You either love them or you hate them, but pickles are a great snack choice. “Pickles can be a good alternative to more processed salty snacks … and they’re low in calories, sugar and saturated fat,” Zenker says. “Because pickles are low in calories, you’ll want to pair them with something else if you’d like a more nutritionally complete snack,” she says.

Hummus and pretzels: This classic snack combo gives a healthy dose of plant-based protein, fiber, healthy fat and important vitamins and minerals such as folate and iron.

Jerky: Chock-full of high-quality protein to help stave off hunger, beef jerky is a classic, while turkey jerky is a leaner option, both serving up 10-plus grams of protein per serving. Manaker says jerky is a favorite because it “helps promote satiety and helps me avoid overdoing it on the sugary snacks later in the day.”

Greek yogurt: If you’re looking for something smooth and creamy, reach for Greek yogurt. It’s packed full of protein, calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins and beneficial probiotics.

Popcorn: Add a serving of whole grains to your diet by choosing popcorn as your snack. “Look for popcorn that’s lower in added fats and ingredients,” Zenker recommends. “Bagged popcorn can have a short ingredient list, like popcorn, oil and salt,” she says.

Dark chocolate: Satisfy your sweet tooth with a small piece of dark chocolate, which is antioxidant-rich and has more fiber and less sugar than milk varieties. “Look for dark chocolate that’s at least 80-85 percent cocoa for optimal health benefits,” Zenker says.

“Gas station stores have had a major overhaul over the last few years,” says Ashley Lombardi, registered dietitian and owner of AQ Nutrition and Wellness. “They offer so many better-for-you options that can align with health goals.”