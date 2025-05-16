71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Live Well

3 easy tips to help you reach 10K daily steps

After some trial and error in the first two weeks of my 10,000-step challenge, I discovered a h ...
After some trial and error in the first two weeks of my 10,000-step challenge, I discovered a hack. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Angela Bassett poses for photographers during the photo call for the film 'Mission: Impossible ...
‘My heart is racing’: Angela Bassett always up for a challenge
Enroll in Medicare the correct way when you are turning 65 or after 65 and retiring from your c ...
I’m turning 65 with retiree benefits … why do I need Medicare Part B?
To help you find employment, there are a number of job search websites and apps tailored to old ...
Savvy Senior: What resources are available for older job seekers?
If your goal is to live to 100, genetics play a significant role, of course, but another key ca ...
4 common habits of people who live past age 100
By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira Parade
May 16, 2025 - 8:13 am
 

A few months ago, I was averaging about 1,000 to 3,000 steps a day. Some days, I barely move, spending hours on my laptop and amassing only 500 steps total. Pitiful, I know.

So when I took on a 10,000-step challenge for March, I initially thought I was in way over my head. How was I supposed to dedicate a month to 10,000 steps when my step count was 514 the day before?

After some trial and error in the first two weeks of my 10,000-step challenge, I discovered a hack. It was so simple, and I still use it today to get at least 7,000 steps, even on a busy day.

Now I’m sharing what I’ve learned to help get us all moving.

A 10,000-step journey

Have you ever felt there’s so much to do and so little time? If your goal is to walk more, then follow these three steps:

Force yourself to stand for one minute: The first thing I had to do was break a bad habit, which I’m sure most of us have — scrolling on our phones in the first few minutes after waking up. I had to be honest with myself: A “few minutes” of mindless scrolling would probably have me lying in bed for another half-hour. That half-hour could be spent doing something more productive, like taking my first few steps of the day.

After I shook off sleep, I forced myself to stand up for a minute. I found that just a minute of standing snapped me out of my sleepy daze and stopped me from accidentally falling back asleep or going back on my phone.

Spend the first 30 minutes of your day walking: It was tempting to dive straight into checking my emails and getting ready for work after I shook off the morning drowsiness. Instead, I dedicated the first 30 minutes of my day to walking. Whether taking a stroll around the block or walking up and down my hallway, I gave myself the “me time” to get my body moving before I had to sit for hours at work.

When I did a brisk walk, 30 minutes gave me about 2,500 steps. Most of the time, I walked slowly while drinking my morning coffee. Still, this amounted to 1,200 to 2,000 steps before 7:30 a.m. — shaving off almost a third of my 10,000 daily step goal.

The best part was the mental and emotional boost I gained from my walk, leaving me feeling focused and motivated to tackle everything I needed to do for the day.

Walk for five minutes of every hour: Doing 10,000 steps a day sounds daunting. But 500 steps an hour? That’s doable. I gave myself five to 10 minutes every hour to walk around, even if it was just circling the room a few times. To make the time fly by, I would use that time for more passive activities like replying to emails or checking Slack.

It was also a good reminder to avoid sitting too long anyway. According to science, it would be even more ideal to get up and move every half-hour. One Columbia University study found that just five minutes of light walking was enough to counteract some of the health issues of prolonged sitting.

A few minutes here and there might not seem like much. But breaking up my steps after eight hours added 3,000 to 4,000 steps. Adding in the approximate 2,000 steps I did in the first 30 minutes of the day, I already had about 5,000 to 6,000 steps.

Hitting 10,000 steps didn’t seem intimidating when I was already halfway there. Knowing I was 50 percent done helped me relax and leisurely finish my steps instead of trying to cram it all into the last few hours of the day or give up altogether.

While my 10,000-step challenge is over, I still use this method to avoid sitting around all day. Even as I wrap up this article, I plan to get up and walk another five to 10 minutes. I recommend you do the same.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
If your goal is to live to 100, genetics play a significant role, of course, but another key ca ...
4 common habits of people who live past age 100
By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira • Parade

There’s no right way to attain longevity, but the experts say one key to a long life can lie in your morning routine.

Whole wheat pasta dishes are the best way to showcase spring vegetables. (Getty Images)
Whole wheat noodles put a new twist on pasta primavera
By Beth Dooley The Minnesota Star Tribune

With its nutty flavor and grainy texture, whole wheat pasta is a perfect match for savory, earthy and/or oniony sauces with richness and depth.

How you phrase a question plays a big role in the results you see. Doctors say patients should ...
Can you trust Dr. Google for medical advice?
By Tom Murphy The Associated Press

Doctors say internet searches for medical information should be done cautiously, especially with artificial intelligence playing a growing role.

The energy drink market is a bit like the Wild West in the sense that the beverages and their i ...
Are energy drinks bad for your health?
By Michael Ackerman Mayo Clinic News Network

Energy drinks are a multibillion-dollar industry and are the most-consumed supplement not under the control of the FDA other than multivitamins.

Lorraine Bracco attends the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection ...
Lorraine Bracco savors the bonds of food and family
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“A lot of really important conversations, decisions and advice happen when you’re passing the meatballs,” the star of the new comedy “Nonnas” says.

MORE STORIES