3 late-night snacks that actually support your metabolism

While it’s best to stop eating early in the evening, there are some snacks that registered dietitians say support metabolism, even if eaten late at night.

If you’re trying to support your metabolism and lose weight in a healthy way, you probably already know that late-night snacking isn’t recommended. Scientific research shows eating late at night is linked to obesity and metabolic syndrome.

But if you’re used to having a little after-dinner dessert or snack, it can be a tough habit to break.

Is there anything a dietitian would approve of eating after hours? It turns out that there is.

While it’s still best to stop eating early in the evening so your digestive system isn’t put to work when it should be resting, there are some snacks that registered dietitians say support metabolism, even if eaten late at night.

Late-night pitfalls

Perhaps you’re wondering what the big deal is about eating late. Is it really that bad?

“Our digestion and metabolic rate slow down at night, so eating a large meal right before bed can lead to indigestion, reflux and weight gain. Additionally, it can interfere with the body’s natural circadian rhythm, disrupting sleep,” registered dietitian nutritionist Rachel Dyckman says.

She explains it’s also easier to overeat at night than it is during the day.

“The satiety hormone leptin tends to decrease at night, so our natural satiety cues may not be as sharp late in the evening, making us more likely to overeat,” she says.

If you’re a late-night snacker, Suzanne Fisher, a registered dietitian and the founder of Women’s Cycling Nutrition, says it can be helpful to think about the reason for your snacking.

Are you hungry? Bored? Is it just a habit you do without thinking about it?

“If you’re truly hungry, eating at night isn’t a problem,” she says. “Hunger is your body’s way of telling you it needs more energy. Ignoring that signal can create a restrictive mindset and a sense of scarcity, which may increase the risk of overeating or bingeing later.

“However, if nighttime snacking is being used to cope with stress, anxiety or to numb uncomfortable emotions, it can become problematic and potentially lead to disordered eating patterns.”

Fisher adds that undereating during the day is a common cause of late-night cravings.

“Regularly skipping meals or restricting calories signals to your brain that your body is running low on energy,” she says. “In response, it ramps up reminders to eat, often showing up as intense food cravings, or what’s known as food noise. Over time, this can disrupt the balance of hunger and fullness hormones, making it harder to recognize true hunger and increasing the urgency to eat.”

With this in mind, eating balanced, satiating meals during the day can lead to fewer cravings at night.

Knowing your “why” can help you be more intentional about choosing your snack choice, so you can eat something that both satisfies your craving and supports your body.

Dietitian-approved snacks

Apple with peanut butter and cinnamon: If you tend to crave something sweet at night, Dyckman recommends slicing up an apple, sprinkling the slices with cinnamon and pairing it with a small spoonful of peanut butter.

“This snack is naturally sweet and satisfying without leading to gastrointestinal stress, a blood sugar spike or sleep interference,” she says.

It even supports weight loss. In one scientific study that included women with obesity, those who ate fruit every day (including apples) lost more weight after 12 weeks than those who ate oat cookies instead of fruit. The apple’s fiber and the peanut butter’s protein and healthy fats make this a satisfying late-night snack.

String cheese, hummus and sliced veggies: If you’re going to have a late-night snack, another one that Dyckman recommends is string cheese, hummus and sliced vegetables. String cheese and hummus are both good sources of satiating protein, and this is another meal that won’t cause a spike in blood sugar.

Fisher also recommends going for a high-protein snack.

“Protein has the highest thermic effect of food, meaning your body uses more energy to digest and process it compared to fats or carbohydrates. This results in a temporary increase in your metabolic rate for a few hours after eating,” she says.

Greek yogurt with nuts: Both dietitians say Greek yogurt can be a good late-night snack. While it’s a protein-rich food on its own, topping it with nuts will increase the protein even more, making it extra satiating. Or, if you prefer something sweet at night, you can add berries instead.

Fisher reiterates that if you’re hungry at night, it isn’t bad to have a snack; hunger is a sign that you should eat something.

Having balanced meals that fill you up during the day can lead to less late-night snacking. And when you do want to have something after dinner, a high-protein snack is your best bet.