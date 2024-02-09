42°F
4 health benefits of beet juice you might not know about

By Ebony Williams The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
February 9, 2024 - 6:51 am
 
Beet juice has been linked to lower blood pressure and reduced inflammation. (Jeff Wasserman/Dreamstime/TNS)

Beet juice has been linked to lower blood pressure and reduced inflammation. It’s often sweet and can pair well with a hearty meal, or the powder supplement can be perfectly blended into a shake or smoothie.

“A nutritional powerhouse, beets are also packed with fiber and encourage the growth of good bacteria in your gut. We need plenty of healthy bacteria in our digestive system to help fight disease and boost our immune system,” according to Integris Health.

Its sweet notes aren’t just for inflammation and lowering blood pressure, however. Here are four health benefits of beet juice.

May improve stamina

A 2017 study found that long-term consumption of beet juice may help increase performance, cardiorespiratory performance and increase the time it takes to reach exhaustion. While the study was proved powerful, the authors noted that beet juice combined with caffeine can reduce the benefits.

Help prevent anemia

Anemia results from a lack of red blood cells — dysfunctional red blood cells — in the body. It can cause dizziness, skin pallor, shortness of breath, fast heartbeat, and many other issues. According to the American Society of Hematology, more than 3 million Americans are anemic.

Beet juice is rich in iron, which is an essential component of red blood cells.

Supports cognitive health

Beet juice “increases blood flow to the brain in older people, which may be able to serve as a natural way to stave off Alzheimer’s and fight the progression of dementia and other cognitive conditions,” according to the website Dr. Axe.

Great source of minerals

Beet juice is a great source of potassium — a mineral and electrolyte that helps nerves and muscles function — iron and many other minerals, including magnesium, manganese, sodium, zinc, copper and selenium.

In addition to vitamins and minerals, beet juice contains nitrates.

While there are many benefits to beet juice, there are also a few side effects to be aware of. If you’re already on blood pressure medication, consult with a doctor before drinking it. Also, its high levels of oxalates can cause kidney stones, according to Medical News Today.

