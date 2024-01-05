4 tips to practice mindful eating

The holidays have come and gone again, and many of us are probably still thinking about just how much we indulged.

“When it came to eating, how did this past holiday season treat you? Which healthy habits did you maintain and which ones did you neglect?” asks Lisa Hardesty, a clinical health psychologist at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota. “It is easy to feel like a failure in relationship to maintaining our healthy focus, but consistency and allowing yourself grace are important concepts to remember.”

Shame, guilt and disappointment are several feelings that can lead people to kick-start strict diets in the new year. But drastic overnight changes to habits are rarely sustainable. That’s why Hardesty recommends mindful eating throughout the year.

“With so much of our family and social time structured around food and the act of eating during the holidays, it’s no wonder that we feel like we need a reset to our eating habits this time of year,” she says. “But there are healthier, more sustainable ways to approach eating habits.”

Here are Hardesty’s recommendations to lessen your responsiveness to food triggers.

■ Identify your “why”: Adopting a healthy eating mindset starts with identifying the reasons you want to eat healthier. What compelling reasons come up when you consider this question?

■ Plan ahead: Having a plan is one of the most important things you can do. Anticipate when you may have more difficulty making healthy choices and create a solid plan for those times.

■ Slow down: Instead of moving from dish to dish, survey the options in front of you and decide which ones you want and how much you want before adding food to your plate. Then, when you sit down to eat, savor your food and focus mindfully to help you make better choices compared with eating without conscious thought.

■ Allow for indulgences: It’s also important to allow yourself a few unhealthy food options, but decide when and where you will make those choices. When you eat those lower-quality foods, be aware of your negative emotions and don’t allow shame to perpetuate overindulgences.