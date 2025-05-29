5 essential legal documents everyone should have

These documents will make sure your wishes regarding your estate are legal and clear and will help minimize confusion in the event of death or illness.

Dear Savvy Senior: What kinds of legal documents do I need to help my family take care of me in my elder years? I would like to get my affairs in order but could use some help. — Approaching 80

Dear Approaching 80: There are five legal documents that all adults, especially an older adult like yourself, should have to protect themselves and their family. These documents will make sure your wishes regarding your estate are legal and clear and will help minimize conflicts and confusion with your family and your health care providers if you become seriously ill or when you die.

Here are the key documents you need, along with tips to help you create them:

■ Durable power of attorney: This document allows you to designate someone you trust to handle your financial affairs if you become incapacitated.

■ Advance directive: This includes two documents that spell out your wishes regarding your end-of-life medical treatment: A living will, which tells your doctor what kind of care you want to receive if you become incapacitated, and a health care power of attorney (or health care proxy), which names a person you authorize to make medical decisions on your behalf if you’re unable.

To complement your advance directive, you should also consider getting a physician orders for life-sustainingTreatment — see POLST.org. This is a state specific form that your doctor would fill out that translates your end-of-life wishes into medical orders to ensure your wishes are carried out.

■ Will: This spells out how to distribute your property and assets after you die. It also allows you to designate an executor to ensure your wishes are carried out and allows you to name guardians if you have dependent children.

In addition to a will, if you own real estate or have considerable assets, another option you may want to consider is a revocable living trust. This functions like a will but allows your estate to avoid the time and expense of probate and helps ensure your estate’s privacy.

■ HIPPA release: This form gives your health care provider permission to discuss your medical care and medical bills with those you designate.

DIY documents

If you have a simple estate and an uncomplicated family situation, there are do-it-yourself online resources that can help you create all these documents for a few hundred dollars.

Get help

If you want or need assistance, or if you have a complicated financial situation, you should hire an attorney. An experienced lawyer can make sure you cover all your bases, which can help avoid family confusion and squabbles after you’re gone.

Expect to pay $500 to $2,000 for a basic estate plan that includes a will, power of attorney and advance directive. If you want your estate plan to include a living trust, that can run from $1,500 to $5,000.

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA.org) and the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils (NAEPC.org) are two good resources to help you find someone in your area.

If money is tight, check with your state’s bar association (see FindLegalHelp.org) to find low-cost legal help in your area. Or call the Eldercare Locator at 800-677-1116 for a referral.

