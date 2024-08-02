5 summer meals for when it’s too hot to cook

Are you getting to the point where turning on the stove or the oven feels … not all that desirable?

I promise not to start by asking: “Hot enough for you?” Because I know the likely answer is not only “Yes, it is,” but probably “Are you kidding me? What’s wrong with you?”

So, yes. It is hot. It’s very hot. Are you getting to the point where turning on the stove or the oven feels … not all that desirable? Me too!

Before we dig into some no-cook dishes, a few rules of the road:

I am assuming that for some of these recipes, you are able to buy a couple of precooked items, such as rotisserie chicken or cooked shrimp. Or that you have those leftovers around.

And one thing I cannot say enough in summer — make more than you need of everything for a meal, especially simple proteins, pastas and grains. You will be able to repurpose them all week long, saving not only time but the need to turn on the oven. And for sure, always grill up extra vegetables, one of the best springboards for summer meals.

Other items to stock up on: canned beans, hearts of palm, canned peas and corn. And, of course, loads and loads of fresh produce. Which is extra appealing and easy to find during the warmest months of the year.

Keeping extra hard-cooked eggs around means you can add them to salads, or make a terrific egg salad in about 10 minutes.

And a plug for fresh herbs: Once you start using them regularly, you will see how easy it is to add vibrant flavor to the simplest of dishes and kick up your summer cooking (or not-cooking) a whole lot of notches.

So let’s get to it: Here are some ideas for easily assembled meals that don’t require cooking. You should consider these “recipes” templates and riff off what you have. And what you like. And what you have the stamina for.

Summer shrimp and avocado salad

In a large bowl, combine 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice, 1 teaspoon honey, ½ cup chopped red onion, and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 pound of cooked shrimp, 1 diced avocado, 1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes, ½ cup canned or cooked corn kernels, 1 seeded and finely chopped jalapeño, and a couple of tablespoons chopped scallions. Toss to coat with the dressing. Garnish with some chopped fresh cilantro, if desired.

Chicken salad with grapes

In a large bowl, whisk together ½ cup mayonnaise, ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, 2 tablespoons milk, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir in 1 cup thinly sliced celery, ½ cup sliced scallions, ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley and 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill. Dice 3 cups rotisserie chicken. Add the chicken and 1½ cups halved grapes, and mix until combined. Serve in a sandwich or pile some onto a green lettuce salad, either lightly dressed or not dressed at all (the dressing in the chicken salad will serve as a dressing for the greens).

Tomato and mozzarella caprese salad

Slice four ripe tomatoes (any color) about ⅓-inch thick. Slice 1 pound fresh mozzarella about ⅓-inch thick. Roll up about eight large fresh basil leaves tightly, then cut the rolled up leaves crosswise into thin slices, as thin as you like. Sprinkle those over the tomatoes and mozzarella. Drizzle some olive oil over the top, and sprinkle with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. If you like, sprinkle the plate lightly with the balsamic vinegar as well.

Chickpea salad

In a large bowl, combine ¼ cup olive oil, the juice of 1 lemon, 2 tablespoons red wine or sherry vinegar, 1 tablespoon honey, ½ teaspoon hot sauce, and salt and pepper to taste. Add two (15-ounce) cans chickpeas (drained and rinsed), ½ cup minced red onion, ½ cup crumbled or diced feta (optional), ¼ cup halved black olives, 2 cups halved cherry or grape tomatoes, ½ cup diced grilled or roasted pepper (you can also use jarred), 2 cups diced cucumber, and ½ cup minced fresh parsley. Fold in 2 diced avocados.

Shrimp ceviche

Cut 1 pound very fresh peeled and deveined shrimp into ¼-inch dice. Place in a medium bowl. Add ⅓ cup fresh lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey, ⅓ cup minced bell pepper (any color), ½ cup minced red onion and toss to combine. Marinate in the fridge for 6 to 24 hours, tossing when you have a chance. Just before serving gently stir in 1 diced avocado, ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro or parsley, a dash of hot sauce, and kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Serve with tortilla or plantain chips or scoop-sized pieces of lettuce such as bibb or butter.