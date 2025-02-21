5 things to look for when choosing a personal trainer

Finding a personal trainer is like picking a wedding venue, a career path or a vacation destination: The right choice is different for everyone.

Two months into the new year is a common breaking point for gym newcomers frustrated by lack of progress. What you may need is guidance and insight from a certified professional trainer.

Identifying and hiring a personal trainer who is a good fit is like picking a wedding venue, a career path or a vacation destination: The right choice is unique to each participant.

Here’s a checklist to help navigate your selection process:

Credentials

Look for a trainer who is nationally certified by a credentialed and recognized organization such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association, American College of Sports Medicine, American Council of Exercise or the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

Most of these certifying bodies offer free online access directories to search for a trainer in your area. This allows you to verify that they are currently certified and up to date with all continuing education requirements.

It’s wise to invest your money and time with someone who has committed to a profession and not a hobby. A certified professional is more likely to utilize proven methods of training, be educated in safety measures and approach exercise with safer protocols, compared with a noncertified trainer. This can minimize the risk of injury.

When interviewing personal trainers, it’s a good sign if their current certifications are on display.

Personal recommendations

Word of mouth is still one of the leading resources for finding a personal trainer. Asking family members, colleagues and friends is a good place to start.

A couple of questions you can ask them are how long they have worked with the trainer and are they happy with their results.

Understand that results can vary from person to person. Review the trainer’s website for member testimonials. Trainers with clients who have stayed over five years is a very good sign.

Compatibility

Once you narrow your search to a few names, take the time to interview each one.

Fit and feel is a crucial part. Making positive changes in your fitness level requires consistency and hard work. You need to feel aligned and connected with the person on this journey with you.

If you don’t enjoy the personality of the trainer and their ability to build rapport, the relationship is likely to fail. Providing positive motivation, emotional support and the ability to empathize are all traits a trainer needs to possess.

Consultations are typically free of charge and are worth the time before you make the investment in hiring a trainer.

Experience with your niche

Training to lose 20 pounds before your high school reunion is different than training for your first 5K or returning to the gym after an injury.

Each requires a scope of knowledge partnered with years of experience working within that demographic.

The person you select should be able to cite examples of past clients they have worked with and provide testimonials for you to review.

Setting goals

To reach the finish line, you need to have a destination. Fitness goals are specific to each person.

A skilled professional trainer should be able to help you strategize and set realistic goals for fat loss, strength improvements and overall health. A qualified trainer can help keep you on track, chart your progress, adjust your training when needed and ensure your training program matches your goal.

Training for a fitness competition is different from training for an activity such as soccer.

Doug Sheppard is a certified personal trainer with 34 years of experience and owns J&D Fitness Personal Training in Las Vegas.