5 ways to get more out of every step on the path to better health

Research shows group outdoor health walks can mitigate social isolation and improve social well-being, which has been linked to better health and longevity. (Getty Images)

Nordic walking, shown to improve resting heart rate and blood pressure, is increasingly being suggested as a form of physical activity for older adults. (Getty Images)

Walking is one of the most popular forms of exercise. It costs nothing, can be done almost anywhere and provides numerous health benefits.

It decreases the risk and severity of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and dementia, improves mental health, sleep and longevity and promotes healthy aging.

What’s more, there are benefits to walking no matter what level you’re at, says Dr. Amanda Paluch, an assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Massachusetts School of Public Health and Health Sciences in Amherst.

That’s because any type of physical activity is better than none, she notes. Walking accrues benefits even at its most basic level — just putting one foot in front of the other and taking a turn around the block, through a park or down a trail.

Research suggests the more steps a person takes each day, the more they reduce their risk of dying. But that benefit maxes out between 6,000 and 8,000 steps per day for people 60 and older and between 8,000 and 10,000 steps per day for people younger than 60.

For those who are willing and able, there are ways to boost the benefits of walking to reap even more rewards. Here are five simple ways to put more pep in your steps:

Nordic walking to greater fitness

Nordic walking, created to help cross-country skiers train during the summer, involves using a set of specially designed poles that work the muscles in the upper body. It has been shown to improve resting heart rate and blood pressure and to increase exercise capacity and oxygen consumption. It’s increasingly being suggested as a form of physical activity for older adults.

“The science behind it is really compelling,” says Dr. Keith Diaz, an associate professor at Columbia University’s department of medicine in New York City. “You’re engaging more muscles and using your upper body more, so you burn more calories than you do with regular walking.”

The added intensity is what benefits cardiovascular health, Paluch says. “You’re getting your heart rate up and also improving your fitness level, which is a major contributor to good health.”

And, she says, “it can be fun just to have a different way of walking.”

Add lunges

Research suggests lunges can also add health benefits to a walk.

“As we age, physical function can decline,” Diaz says. “Lunge-walking is a means to maintain, if not improve, muscular function.”

Lunges can be incorporated into all or even just some of the steps on a walk or can be done in intervals along the way, Paluch says. Other simple exercises, such as calf lifts, can be added as well as other muscle-strengthening or resistance training activities. These can be done before, during or after the walk.

“Work some muscles that are different from the ones you use walking,” Paluch says. “Including even 10 minutes of resistance either before or after a walk can maximize the health benefits of walking. These can be simple activities that don’t take a lot of time, such as situps or modified pushups.”

Lifting light weights can also add benefits, but Paluch does not recommend carrying weights while walking because it can increase the risk of injury. “Using weights right after a walk would be best, because the body is already warmed up,” she says.

Federal physical activity guidelines recommend adults, especially those 65 and older who are able, incorporate muscle-strengthening activities into their physical activity regimen at least two days a week. This is in addition to at least 150 minutes per week of moderately intense physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity.

Pick up the pace

While walking at any pace is better than not walking at all, studies show a faster, more intense pace incurs greater cardiorespiratory fitness and bigger reductions in the risk for chronic illness.

“Your pace is a big determinant of how much health benefit you get from walking,” Diaz explains. “Increasing pace is the easiest thing to do.”

Picking up speed can be done in intervals of any duration as you’re walking, Paluch adds.

“Even doing it for just 20 seconds can have a benefit. It really depends on where you’re starting from,” she says.

Put the phone away

“Don’t be on a screen while you’re walking,” Diaz says. “That may sound obvious, but in this day and age, that’s what a lot of people do.”

Taking a break from digital devices allows people to de-stress more fully, he says. “Walking itself is a mood booster, but is the mood boost because you’re walking or because you took a screen break?”

Whether walking alone in silence or talking with a friend, there are mental health gains to taking a break from screens and other work activities, Paluch points out. “Taking time for ourselves can be incredibly beneficial.”

Bring a friend

Research shows group outdoor health walks can mitigate social isolation and improve social well-being, which has been linked to better health and longevity. Studies have also found strong social connections help people get and stay active.

“Walking can be a social activity as well as a physical activity,” Diaz says.

And while there’s no evidence that talking while walking burns extra calories, he adds, there is research suggesting that genuine laughter increases energy expenditure by up to 20 percent.

You may not see the pounds falling off, Diaz says, but you’ll have a good time trying.