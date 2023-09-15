83°F
Live Well

7 benefits of regular physical activity

By Laurel Kelly Mayo Clinic News Network
September 15, 2023 - 10:04 am
 
Your overall exercise plan should include aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, b ...
Your overall exercise plan should include aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, balance training, and flexibility and stretching. (Dreamstime)

Whether you are a novice taking the first steps toward fitness or an exercise fanatic hoping to optimize your results, a well-rounded fitness training program is essential.

Fitness training balances five elements of good health. Your overall exercise plan should include aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, balance training, and flexibility and stretching. It isn’t necessary to fit each of these elements into every fitness session, but including them in your regular routine can help you promote fitness for life. Exercise and physical activity are a great way to have fun, too.

If you want to feel better, have more energy and even add years to your life, check out these seven ways that exercise can lead to a happier, healthier you:

Control weight

Exercise can help control your weight, prevent excess weight gain or maintain weight loss. When you take part in physical activity, you burn calories. The more intense the activity, the more calories you burn.

Combat heart conditions

Being active boosts high-density lipoprotein, or HDL or “good,” cholesterol, and it decreases unhealthy triglycerides. This one-two punch keeps your blood flowing smoothly, which decreases your risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Improve mood

Physical activity stimulates various brain chemicals that may leave you feeling happier, more relaxed and less anxious. You also may feel better about your appearance when you exercise regularly, which can boost your confidence and improve your self-esteem.

Boosts energy

Regular physical activity can improve your muscle strength and boost your endurance. Exercise delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently. And when your heart and lung health improve, you have more energy to tackle daily chores.

Promote better sleep

Regular physical activity can help you fall asleep faster, get better sleep and deepen your sleep.

Regain your spark

Regular physical activity can boost energy levels and increase your confidence about your physical appearance, which may boost your sex life.

Connect with others

Exercise and physical activity can be enjoyable. Exercise gives you a chance to unwind, enjoy the outdoors or simply take part in activities that make you happy. Physical activity also can help you connect with family or friends in a fun social setting.

THE LATEST
The CDC strongly recommends flu and COVID vaccines for everyone 6 months and older. (Getty Images)
Is it OK to get flu, COVID and RSV shots at same time?
By Kimberly Cataudella The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

We’ve just entered flu season, and doctors recommend getting vaccinated to protect against severe illness. The same goes for safeguarding against COVID and RSV.

Medicare will pay for a second opinion if your current doctor has recommended surgery or some o ...
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover second opinions?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Getting a second medical opinion from another doctor is a smart idea that may offer you a fresh perspective and additional treatment options.

Michelle Yeoh accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at ...
Intuition tells Michelle Yeoh, 61, she’s in her prime
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You are the one who leads the whole process of your life,” the Oscar winner declares. “You need to listen to what’s inside you.”

 
Are essential oils good or bad for your lungs?
By Jennifer Larson Parade

Peppermint, lavender, lemon, rosemary, tea tree … people have embraced a whole range of essential oils to help relieve stress, anxiety and even chronic pain.

Getting a back-to-school physical is essential for many reasons. (Getty Images)
How important are back-to-school doctor visits?
By Dr. Tina Ardon Mayo Clinic News Network

Late summer is often a busy time of purchasing school supplies, finding new clothes, and wrapping up summer vacations.

