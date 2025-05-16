79°F
7 foods dietitians recommend to help unclog arteries

Rich in nitrates, which help arteries relax for better blood flow, leafy greens provide a host of health benefits for the brain and gut. (Getty Images)
By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira Parade
May 16, 2025 - 10:16 am
 

It’s scary hearing your doctor say your arteries aren’t in great shape. Perhaps years of eating fried foods and meals rich in butter and sugar have finally caught up to you, and now you’re in the danger zone for a heart attack. The good news? You still have time to reverse it.

While you should always talk to your doctor about the best course of action for dealing with clogged arteries, diet can go a long way when it comes to lowering borderline cholesterol readings and unclogging arteries naturally. Start by eating the following foods recommended by registered dietitians:

Garlic

Garlic is a popular food for heart health, and for good reason. Catherine Gervacio, a registered dietitian and certified exercise nutrition coach at WOWMD, says garlic is a natural blood thinner that helps prevent clots and lowers blood pressure. That’s because of the high amounts of a powerful compound called allicin.

Michelle Routhenstein, a preventive cardiology dietitian at Entirely Nourished, says allicin in chopped or crushed garlic reduces inflammation and may prevent plaque buildup in the arteries.

If you want to unclog your arteries, Gervacio recommends eating garlic once a day, raw or cooked.

Turmeric

An active compound in turmeric, called curcumin, reduces inflammation and helps prevent plaque buildup. Gervacio recommends drinking turmeric tea once a day, ideally after a meal. Additionally, she says adding black pepper and a healthy fat like coconut oil can increase the absorption of curcumin.

Natto

Natto is a traditional Japanese food made from fermented soybeans and can help fight off plaque via an enzyme called nattokinase. According to Routhenstein, nattokinase helps break down fibrin, a protein involved in blood clotting. In turn, this helps to reduce the formation of plaque in the arteries.

Leafy greens

Gervacio ranks leafy greens No. 1 on her list because they are rich in nitrates.

“Nitrates help arteries relax and widen for better blood flow, so think of them as natural blood pressure reducers,” she explains.

Leafy greens include spinach, kale, bok choy and romaine lettuce. Given the wide range of health benefits of leafy greens for the brain and gut, Gervacio recommends having a side of leafy greens with almost every meal.

Green tea

Gervacio suggests drinking green tea every morning as a replacement for coffee, especially for those sensitive to caffeine but who need a certain kick to start the day. While research on this is still ongoing, there have been older studies that claim green tea may help clean out the arteries by improving blood vessel function.

Extra virgin olive oil

Olive oil has become a fan favorite as a substitute for canola oil and butter. Gervacio says the monounsaturated fats in extra virgin olive oil help lower the “bad” cholesterol that clogs up arteries while simultaneously increasing “good” cholesterol levels. Besides cooking, she recommends drizzling olive oil on your salads and vegetables.

Lemons

When life gives you lemons — well, you’d better use them. Routhenstein says lemons have a flavonoid called hesperidin that has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Hesperidin protects your cells and blood vessels from damage, which can contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries.

MORE STORIES