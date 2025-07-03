75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

8 common myths about back pain

Lifting heavy objects with poor form can contribute to back pain, but the major culprits are a ...
Lifting heavy objects with poor form can contribute to back pain, but the major culprits are a sedentary lifestyle, poor posture, obesity and genetic factors. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Rachel Brosnahan poses for photographers upon arrival at a fan screening of Superman, on Wednes ...
Rachel Brosnahan finds marvelous motivation in new alter ego
A mental health advocate and social entrepreneur, Las Vegan Brandarius Johnson knows firsthand ...
Las Vegas native continues to serve as a beacon of hope
Original Medicare has coverage gaps (deductibles, coinsurance and copayments) that can be very ...
Beware of the Medicare Advantage trap
There is a process for those leaving employer group health plans, whether you are the employee ...
Medicare won’t pay my medical claim — what should I do?
By Meghan Murphy Mayo Clinic News Network
July 3, 2025 - 6:32 am
 

Question: My back’s been bothering me, and everyone seems to have ideas as to what’s causing the pain. Can you help?

Answer: Back pain is more common than homeownership in the United States. While about 65 percent of adults own a home, nearly 80 percent of adults will have back pain at some point. Despite how common this type of pain is, myths about it persist. Here are some facts:

Myth: Lifting heavy objects is the main cause of back pain.

Fact: Lifting heavy objects with poor form can contribute to back pain, but the major culprits are a sedentary lifestyle, poor posture, obesity and genetic factors.

Myth: Bed rest will make my back pain better.

Fact: Probably not, but it depends on the cause of your pain. If it’s muscle strain, taking it easy for a few days may help. However, bed rest can also make back pain last longer or even worsen. If your pain is from nerve compression, a disc issue or joint degeneration, inactivity can cause muscles to tighten, pain to worsen, loss of physical condition and more debility. In these cases, you should modify your activities, switch to low-impact exercises like walking and swimming, and avoid movements like bending, twisting or lifting. Maintaining some degree of physical activity can help you heal faster.

Myth: Back pain is caused by sitting on a fat wallet.

Fact: Sitting with a large wallet in your back pocket can cause leg or hip pain and numbness, but typically not back pain. A large wallet can tilt your pelvis and compress your sciatic nerve. This nerve is the largest in your body, branching from the lower back through your hips, buttocks and down each leg. Compressing it causes pain or numbness while sitting or driving. After sitting for a long time, you may find walking difficult or feel pins and needles in your legs.

First, try removing the wallet and taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications. If the leg pain persists, check with a health care professional.

Myth: Back pain is always due to a serious underlying condition.

Fact: Back pain is usually caused by muscle strains or sprains, not by a serious condition like a disc or vertebrae issue. Most back pain resolves on its own.

Myth: Avoid exercise when experiencing back pain.

Fact: Exercise and physical activity are usually recommended for managing and preventing back pain. Strengthening the core muscles, including your back muscles, improving flexibility and maintaining a healthy weight can contribute to a healthier back. Depending on your pain, you may need to modify your activity. You know your body best, so listen to it. If something isn’t getting better or grows progressively worse, contact a health care professional for an evaluation.

Myth: Surgery is the only solution for chronic back pain.

Fact: Back pain is often caused by issues that aren’t relieved with surgery. Nonsurgical treatments like physical therapy, medications, injections and lifestyle modifications are often effective in managing and reducing chronic back pain. Surgery may be necessary if your pain:

■ Intensifies, especially at night or when you lie down.

■ Spreads down one or both legs.

■ Causes weakness, numbness or tingling in one or both legs.

■ Occurs with new bowel or bladder control problems.

Seek an immediate medical evaluation if you experience any of these symptoms.

Myth: A firm mattress is the best for alleviating back pain.

Fact: The ideal mattress firmness varies from person to person. Some people may find relief with a firm mattress, while others may prefer a medium or soft one. When shopping for a new mattress, look for one that provides support and comfort based on your preferences and needs. Also, many companies offer generous return policies so you can try a mattress for a few weeks, or even a few months, before deciding if it’s right for you.

Myth: Poor posture doesn’t contribute to back pain.

Fact: Many people spend hours slouching while staring at a computer rather than sitting at attention, or focusing on cellphones that draw the eyes down and curve the neck. These habits can strain muscles and joints, causing body pain over time. Practice good posture habits and take advantage of ergonomic office equipment to help prevent and alleviate back pain.

Preventing back pain

Some back issues can’t be avoided, like those caused by injuries, arthritis or genetics. Three things you can do to preserve the health of your back are:

Maintain an ideal body weight: Excess weight causes increased stress on all joints, including the spine.

Strengthen your core: Stronger core muscles, including abdominal and intrinsic back muscles, can help take the stress off your spine.

Stay active: Regular movement is essential for keeping your body active.

Dr. Meghan Murphy is a neurosurgeon with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A mental health advocate and social entrepreneur, Las Vegan Brandarius Johnson knows firsthand ...
Las Vegas native continues to serve as a beacon of hope
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Mental health has not always been talked about within communities of color, but that is starting to shift because of people like Brandarius Johnson.

Original Medicare has coverage gaps (deductibles, coinsurance and copayments) that can be very ...
Beware of the Medicare Advantage trap
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

The rap on Medicare Advantage plans has always been that they’re great when you’re healthy but may not be so great if you get sick.

 
Is brain rot real? Here’s what health experts say
By Laura Williamson American Heart Association News

“It’s what happens when you consume too much low-quality online content, which is like junk food for the brain,” Dr. Andreana Benitez says.

Leafy greens support nitric oxide production, which relaxes blood vessels, supports healthy blo ...
One thing a cardiologist adds to almost every meal
By Casey Clark Parade

When it comes to sticking to a heart-healthy diet, Dr. Christopher Davis says you can’t go wrong with this food that aids nitric oxide production.

Cardiovascular exercise helps strengthen your heart, allowing it to pump blood more efficiently ...
Why you should know your heart rate numbers
By Xiaoke Liu Mayo Clinic News Network

Your heart rate, or pulse, is the number of times your heart beats per minute. Here’s why that figure matters.

MORE STORIES