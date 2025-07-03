8 common myths about back pain

Back pain is more common than homeownership in the U.S., with nearly 80 percent of adults experiencing back pain at some point.

Medicare won’t pay my medical claim — what should I do?

Lifting heavy objects with poor form can contribute to back pain, but the major culprits are a sedentary lifestyle, poor posture, obesity and genetic factors. (Getty Images)

Question: My back’s been bothering me, and everyone seems to have ideas as to what’s causing the pain. Can you help?

Answer: Back pain is more common than homeownership in the United States. While about 65 percent of adults own a home, nearly 80 percent of adults will have back pain at some point. Despite how common this type of pain is, myths about it persist. Here are some facts:

Myth: Lifting heavy objects is the main cause of back pain.

Fact: Lifting heavy objects with poor form can contribute to back pain, but the major culprits are a sedentary lifestyle, poor posture, obesity and genetic factors.

Myth: Bed rest will make my back pain better.

Fact: Probably not, but it depends on the cause of your pain. If it’s muscle strain, taking it easy for a few days may help. However, bed rest can also make back pain last longer or even worsen. If your pain is from nerve compression, a disc issue or joint degeneration, inactivity can cause muscles to tighten, pain to worsen, loss of physical condition and more debility. In these cases, you should modify your activities, switch to low-impact exercises like walking and swimming, and avoid movements like bending, twisting or lifting. Maintaining some degree of physical activity can help you heal faster.

Myth: Back pain is caused by sitting on a fat wallet.

Fact: Sitting with a large wallet in your back pocket can cause leg or hip pain and numbness, but typically not back pain. A large wallet can tilt your pelvis and compress your sciatic nerve. This nerve is the largest in your body, branching from the lower back through your hips, buttocks and down each leg. Compressing it causes pain or numbness while sitting or driving. After sitting for a long time, you may find walking difficult or feel pins and needles in your legs.

First, try removing the wallet and taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications. If the leg pain persists, check with a health care professional.

Myth: Back pain is always due to a serious underlying condition.

Fact: Back pain is usually caused by muscle strains or sprains, not by a serious condition like a disc or vertebrae issue. Most back pain resolves on its own.

Myth: Avoid exercise when experiencing back pain.

Fact: Exercise and physical activity are usually recommended for managing and preventing back pain. Strengthening the core muscles, including your back muscles, improving flexibility and maintaining a healthy weight can contribute to a healthier back. Depending on your pain, you may need to modify your activity. You know your body best, so listen to it. If something isn’t getting better or grows progressively worse, contact a health care professional for an evaluation.

Myth: Surgery is the only solution for chronic back pain.

Fact: Back pain is often caused by issues that aren’t relieved with surgery. Nonsurgical treatments like physical therapy, medications, injections and lifestyle modifications are often effective in managing and reducing chronic back pain. Surgery may be necessary if your pain:

■ Intensifies, especially at night or when you lie down.

■ Spreads down one or both legs.

■ Causes weakness, numbness or tingling in one or both legs.

■ Occurs with new bowel or bladder control problems.

Seek an immediate medical evaluation if you experience any of these symptoms.

Myth: A firm mattress is the best for alleviating back pain.

Fact: The ideal mattress firmness varies from person to person. Some people may find relief with a firm mattress, while others may prefer a medium or soft one. When shopping for a new mattress, look for one that provides support and comfort based on your preferences and needs. Also, many companies offer generous return policies so you can try a mattress for a few weeks, or even a few months, before deciding if it’s right for you.

Myth: Poor posture doesn’t contribute to back pain.

Fact: Many people spend hours slouching while staring at a computer rather than sitting at attention, or focusing on cellphones that draw the eyes down and curve the neck. These habits can strain muscles and joints, causing body pain over time. Practice good posture habits and take advantage of ergonomic office equipment to help prevent and alleviate back pain.

Preventing back pain

Some back issues can’t be avoided, like those caused by injuries, arthritis or genetics. Three things you can do to preserve the health of your back are:

■ Maintain an ideal body weight: Excess weight causes increased stress on all joints, including the spine.

■ Strengthen your core: Stronger core muscles, including abdominal and intrinsic back muscles, can help take the stress off your spine.

■ Stay active: Regular movement is essential for keeping your body active.

Dr. Meghan Murphy is a neurosurgeon with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota.