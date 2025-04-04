A beacon of hope in Las Vegas’ mental health community

The more we open up about mental health challenges, the more likely people will be to seek help with their own struggles.

I am a strong believer in the idea that the more we talk about mental health the more it becomes normalized, which leads more people to open up about their mental health challenges.

Being more open about those challenges, in turn, makes people more likely to seek help.

Unfortunately, it is not always this easy. Stigma remains a barrier, insurance red tape is a mounting issue for providers and access to care poses a growing concern.

Despite the amount of work that still needs to be done across all facets of mental health, it is important that messages of hope continue to be highlighted.

If you watch KSNV-TV, News 3’s Monday night mental health segments, you will learn not only about those affected by mental health challenges but about the amazing organizations, advocates and providers leading the charge in the Las Vegas mental health community.

I recently had the honor to sit down with Marie Mortera, the News 3 anchor and reporter who has done these segments for the past several years. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Why is mental health important to you?

Mortera: Thoughts, good and bad, life’s ups and downs affect everyone. So, when times are hard, no one is immune. However, from what I have learned through real life and through my reporting and speaking with people who are experts in the mental health space, while we cannot stop what could or will happen to us … we can make a difference in how we respond.

Our ability to be resilient can come down to having resources, like emotional regulation, finding your breath and putting things into perspective. Sometimes this comes through real-life experience — you go through something and you learn, “Ooh, I could have handled that differently” … so you learn a lesson. Or sometimes it’s hearing a story through a friend or someone you trust.

How did News 3’s mental health segment come about?

Mortera: If I recall correctly, it began when a former colleague, Reed Cowan, started the project. It began with a story about a family who lost a son after he died by suicide. But out of that terrible loss came the need to save lives. The Avery Burton Foundation now offers mental health first aid. The nonprofit continues to be a partner with News 3, after Reed moved onto another market, and I was honored to receive the assignment.

Please tell us about the segment.

Mortera: I am grateful for the positive feedback about the segment as I have heard that these stories are having an impact. But it’s more than my reporting, it is the stories themselves.

For the past few years, I have been reporting on not only the state of mental health in Las Vegas, but on the solutions to the challenges. It is no secret that Nevada has a lot of work to do when it comes to having the number of therapists and other professionals needed for our community.

But in our weekly reports, we’ve been able to show there are many organizations and individuals happy to help, and they are the focus of our weekly series. The mission is to show there is help, many times at no cost.

When people want to know where can they turn for help, our segment points them in that direction.

What has doing this segment taught you?

Mortera: I have learned the importance of togetherness. Connecting with people through storytelling is a powerful way to build community, especially when times are hard. I hope my role in the communication business is to keep our conversations going. It’s good for us and good for each other.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Sheldon Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com. Follow @drjacobs33 on X and Instagram.