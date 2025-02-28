A bright spot in Southern Nevada’s mental health community

This may be the real reason you have asthma, doctors say

Clinical Director Julie Beasley reviews paperwork in an office at the Ackerman Center in this Oct. 12, 2016, file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the objectives of this column is to highlight amazing mental health providers and advocates in Southern Nevada.

Unfortunately, mental health often gets a bad rap, especially in Las Vegas. For years, I have been outspoken about the deficiencies within our mental health system, from issues centered on provider shortages, parity concerns, lack of funding and many others.

Despite the negatives, there are some bright spots. One of those is a colleague whom I now consider a friend, Julie Beasley.

A storied career

Beasley is a licensed psychologist who specializes in child neuropsychological assessment and treatment. For the past 25 years, she has focused her clinical work on neurodevelopmental disorders in Southern Nevada, serving infants to young adults. She has actively collaborated with multidisciplinary teams in genetics, medicine, psychology and psychiatry.

Her commitment to providing comprehensive assessment and intervention programs led her to her current role as clinical director of the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation’s Ackerman Center, a position Beasley has held for the past eight years.

Beasley’s leadership and advocacy have recently led to substantial funding.

“In the next couple of months, we will conduct three clinics a month for prenatal alcohol and substance exposure for children in the child welfare and delinquency systems,” she shared.

This is a huge win for Southern Nevada because you are taking two of the most vulnerable and underserved populations and arming them with an invaluable resource, that only a clinic such as the Ackerman Center can provide.

Filling a critical void

The Ackerman Center originated with a group of providers, board members and stakeholders who collectively sought to address a critical void within the community. This mission is being fulfilled each day.

Beasley referred to the Ackerman Center as a “one stop shop for multi-interdisciplinary diagnostic, treatment and case management services and programs across the lifespan for children, teens, young adults with neurodevelopmental disabilities and their families and caregivers.” This includes children on the autism spectrum, along with those with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and prenatal substance exposure, genetic conditions, intellectual disabilities and rare conditions.

One of the hallmarks of the center, Beasley pointed out, is that families no longer have to leave the state to receive high-quality treatment.

I have followed Beasley’s work closely at the Ackerman Center and I have witnessed firsthand the impact on the community from offering early intervention services to providing diagnostic clarity for children and families from all walks of life.

Sound advice for parents

Parenting can be overwhelming, especially when raising a child with higher needs.

“It is never too early to ask about development,” Beasley said. “Complete your well checkups with your pediatrician and raise any concerns as soon as you have them.

“Sometimes getting involved in various community programs can be helpful. Reach out and participate with community programs such as the Ackerman Center to ask questions, find answers and services in our community, in addition to state programs such as Nevada early intervention services for birth to 3 years of age or seek services through public education for children older than 3. Nevada Health Link can also help families find health insurance coverage.”

Proven training ground

Beasley values training undergraduate and graduate psychology and social work students, medical students and residents, and postdoctoral clinical psychology fellows. Her desire to mentor and train the next generation of providers keeps her going, she said.

“We need more providers who work with children and adolescents who take insurance, which requires more training programs and community supports for providers to stay and practice here in Southern Nevada,” she said. “I am incredibly hopeful with the focus on children’s mental health here in Nevada that the state will continue funding programs to grow the services that our youth so desperately need.”

While reflecting on her own career, Beasley paused, smiled and shared a quote from Bertice Berry — “If you walk with purpose, you will collide with your destiny” — before adding, “I ended up colliding in here (the Ackerman Center). I did not think this was where I was headed with my career, but it is exactly where I need to be.”

Sheldon Jacobs, Psy.D., LMFT, is a licensed mental health professional based in Las Vegas. Contact him at drjacobs10@hotmail.com. Follow @drjacobs33 on X and Instagram.