99°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

A cooler, less crowded way to visit Grand Canyon — PHOTOS

Visitors walk along a rim trail near the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
Visitors walk along a rim trail near the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
A statue inside the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim honors Brighty, a hardworking burro i ...
A statue inside the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim honors Brighty, a hardworking burro in Grand Canyon history. (Natalie Burt)
A raven perches above the Grand Canyon. (Natalie Burt)
A raven perches above the Grand Canyon. (Natalie Burt)
Raindrops cling to the leaves of lupine at the Grand Canyon National Park. (Natalie Burt)
Raindrops cling to the leaves of lupine at the Grand Canyon National Park. (Natalie Burt)
A glimpse of grandeur through rocks at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. (Natalie Burt)
A glimpse of grandeur through rocks at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. (Natalie Burt)
Raindrops seen from inside the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim in July 2022 (Natalie Burt)
Raindrops seen from inside the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim in July 2022 (Natalie Burt)
Gargantuan clouds stationed above the Grand Canyon. (Natalie Burt)
Gargantuan clouds stationed above the Grand Canyon. (Natalie Burt)
Angels Window viewed from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. (N ...
Angels Window viewed from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
A squirrel perches near the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
A squirrel perches near the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
Wildflowers line roads and trails in July at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Nata ...
Wildflowers line roads and trails in July at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Natalie Burt)
Wildflowers line roads and trails in July at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Nata ...
Wildflowers line roads and trails in July at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Natalie Burt)
Wildflowers line roads and trails in July at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Nata ...
Wildflowers line roads and trails in July at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Natalie Burt)
Rainwater remains after July showers at Cape Final at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Pa ...
Rainwater remains after July showers at Cape Final at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in 2022. (Natalie Burt)
The Colorado River as viewed from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park’s North ...
The Colorado River as viewed from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
Vishnu Temple and nearby July clouds seen from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park&# ...
Vishnu Temple and nearby July clouds seen from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
Wotans Throne and monsoonal skies seen from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park&#x20 ...
Wotans Throne and monsoonal skies seen from Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
Grand Canyon view from inside the Moon Room under the Grand Canyon Lodge-North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
Grand Canyon view from inside the Moon Room under the Grand Canyon Lodge-North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
A July 2022 day when some clouds dipped below the North Rim near Cape Royal Trail at Grand Cany ...
A July 2022 day when some clouds dipped below the North Rim near Cape Royal Trail at Grand Canyon National Park. (Natalie Burt)
Sunset’s light, clouds and showers on view at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Par ...
Sunset’s light, clouds and showers on view at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Natalie Burt)
Light rain in July 2022 at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim
Light rain in July 2022 at Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim
A view of a rainstorm in July 2022 near the Grand Canyon Lodge-North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
A view of a rainstorm in July 2022 near the Grand Canyon Lodge-North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
More Stories
Summer means playgrounds, pools and bikes for kids. Pediatricians say it can also mean more pot ...
How to deal with kids’ common summertime injuries
Marla Letizia, left, and Tanya Murray Heath in the kitchen of Enoteca Maria’s in Staten ...
At any age, summer should be a time to seek adventure
Given that there are millions of different types of environmental exposures, better and more sy ...
How environmental exposures affect your health
Ralph Macchio arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at th ...
Ralph Macchio waxes nostalgic about iconic role
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures
July 12, 2024 - 9:09 am
 

Wildflowers bloom vibrantly and clouds build dramatically in July at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, complementing the destination’s geologic splendor.

While a drive to the South Rim takes less time from Las Vegas and ends with more lodging and dining options, the North Rim has cooler temperatures, much smaller crowds and a more peaceful vibe. Several hiking trails and viewpoints await those who make this journey and wish to get some exercise as they explore one of the world’s natural wonders.

The 265-mile trip to the North Rim from Southern Nevada takes about 4½ hours along Interstate 15 and then Utah and Arizona highways meandering east before a final drop south on Arizona Route 67.

Along roads approaching the park and within its boundaries, hot pink skyrockets, lavender asters, bright yellow daisies, red-orange Indian paintbrush and purple-blue penstemon mix together in meadows and on trailsides. Wildflowers continue blooming in July at the North Rim in part because the elevation is above 8,000 feet, about 1,000 feet higher than the elevation of its warmer South Rim counterpart.

The North Rim also benefits from more precipitation, including during the Southwest’s monsoon season in July, August and early September. While summer storms can be dangerous with threats of lightning and flash flooding, much of the monsoonal activity is short-lived with veils of light rain and patches of clouds bumping up against rock formations in the canyon. Clouds above the rim can grow thousands of feet high or decorate the blue sky with imaginatively painted strokes and flourishes. Visitors can take in such mesmerizing scenes while relaxing in Adirondack chairs on the deck of the lodge (prickly pear margarita in hand, optional). Other times, monsoon rains pour down, and visitors seek shelter inside the lodge.

In addition to warning about the dangers of hiking in summer heat, the National Park Service recommends keeping close tabs on the summer weather and taking precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rains. Official advice for severe storms includes: “Go to low-lying areas away from cliff edges, lone trees, poles and metal objects. Make sure the area is not subject to flash floods. Do not seek shelter in caves or alcoves.”

Picking paths

Because trails in summer at the North Rim are filled with wildflowers, occasional animal sightings and breathtaking views of ancient rocks and dramatic weather, choosing paths to step onto and get some exercise may prove difficult as there are so many good options. The trails mentioned here are above the canyon’s rim, where elevations are higher and temperatures cooler.

Transept Trail: Many visitors start their North Rim time at the lodge and visitor center, so the Transept Trail is a logical extension of any first-timer’s overview. It’s an easy 4-mile round-trip hike along the rim that leads visitors from the lodge to epic views of a side canyon and introduces them to the ponderosa pine forest that provides ample shade. Just hiking a mile of the Transept Trail and turning around will give visitors a sense of the grandeur that will accompany them throughout their North Rim stay.

Another easy, introductory walk close to the lodge is to Bright Angel Point, but that path is currently closed for repairs.

Widforss Trail: The trailhead for this moderately challenging hike is found off Arizona Route 67 about a mile south of the turnoff to scenic Cape Royal Road. The round-trip hike is about 10 miles and leads to a stunning Grand Canyon overlook. The start of the hike follows the canyon rim, and much of the rest of the walk is past meadows and through forests of ponderosa pine, aspen, Englemann and blue spruce and white pine.

Hikers don’t need to commit to the 10 miles; they can trek as far as they want before turning around to head back. A National Park Service brochure includes numbered highlights for the first 2½ miles of the trail, named in honor of Gunnar Widforss, an early 20th-century artist whose watercolors won acclaim for their geologic detail.

Cape Final Trail: This easy path begins in ponderosa forest not far from the end of the scenic Cape Royal Road. A dry dirt trail and towering ponderosas make up much of the scenery on this 4-mile round-trip hike, but clumps of purple lupine share soil with mixed patches of wildflowers that draw in butterflies. Just as hikers begin wondering when the trail will end, there’s an opportunity to step out on a flat, rock stage to appreciate incomparable — and at-first-nerve-wracking — views of the canyon below and Painted Desert beyond. Turning around early on this trail wouldn’t make sense. The jaw-dropping vistas come without guardrails at Cape Final.

Cape Royal Road Overlooks: The drive itself, and every stop along this scenic way, is worthwhile. Most stops require a bit of walking to reach the best vantage points (several have guardrails). The paved road ends with a parking lot that provides access to some of the North Rim’s greatest hits, including spots where Angels Window and the Colorado River come into view. A four-tenths-of-a-mile paved walking trail leads to Cape Royal, where visitors enjoy commanding views of the canyon, including the closest available looks at the Wotans Throne and Vishnu Temple formations. Between Cape Royal and the parking lot, a short offshoot from the main trail leads along a narrow strip of rock jutting into the canyon.

Visitors who make that choice will be walking directly above Angels Window and out to a precipice with canyon drop-offs on three sides (guardrails included but courage and common sense still required).

Another must-stop on Cape Royal Road is Point Imperial, at 8,803 feet the highest overlook in Grand Canyon National Park. Summer rains deepen the red shades on formations such as Mount Hayden and greens of the pines and spruces. Vistas from the sometimes windy perch of Point Imperial are expansive and include the Grand Canyon’s eastern stretches.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Why now isn’t the right time to search for a Medicare Advantage plan
Why now isn’t the right time to search for a Medicare Advantage plan
2
What can you do about age-related macular degeneration?
What can you do about age-related macular degeneration?
3
Ralph Macchio waxes nostalgic about iconic role
Ralph Macchio waxes nostalgic about iconic role
4
Does collagen really help fight wrinkles and aging?
Does collagen really help fight wrinkles and aging?
5
Anne Hathaway grateful to be in ‘a constant state of bloom’
Anne Hathaway grateful to be in ‘a constant state of bloom’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summer means playgrounds, pools and bikes for kids. Pediatricians say it can also mean more pot ...
How to deal with kids’ common summertime injuries
By Devna Bose | The Associated Press

Summer means playgrounds, bikes and pools. Pediatricians say it can also mean more potential for injuries such as dehydration, sunburns and scrapes.

Marla Letizia, left, and Tanya Murray Heath in the kitchen of Enoteca Maria’s in Staten ...
At any age, summer should be a time to seek adventure
By Marla Letizia Long-Life Era

The most remarkable thing is how the essence of summer — the freedom, adventures and excitement of novel experiences — still makes me feel like I’m 14.

Given that there are millions of different types of environmental exposures, better and more sy ...
How environmental exposures affect your health
By Dr. Konstantinos Lazaridis Mayo Clinic News Network

As a scientific field, the exposome explores exposures that have an effect on human biology.

Ralph Macchio arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at th ...
Ralph Macchio waxes nostalgic about iconic role
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I really didn’t like the title,” the actor recalls. “I mean, ‘Karate Kid’? Some of my friends said to me, ‘What movie are you making? “The Cruddy Kid”’?”

Sid Khurana is a board-certified psychiatrist with the Nevada Mental Health Clinic (Nevada Ment ...
Nevada’s dismal ranking on mental health unacceptable
By Sheldon A. Jacobs Mental Health Matters

I cringed when I saw Mental Health America’s recent assessment of Nevada based on prevalence of mental health conditions and limited access to services.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Shattered heat records forecast dicey future for Sin City
recommend 2
2nd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 3
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
How to deal with kids’ common summertime injuries
recommend 5
At any age, summer should be a time to seek adventure
recommend 6
Motorcyclist killed in south central Las Vegas Valley crash