A habit to break, and one to make, for better lung health

Every part of your body needs oxygen to function properly. Here’s what pulmonologists say you need to know.

Next to quitting smoking, regular physical activity is the best thing you can do for your lungs, Dr. Adam Glassman says. (Getty Images)

Every part of your body needs oxygen to function properly. The main job of your respiratory system is to make sure that happens — it’s responsible for circulating fresh air throughout your body and removing waste gases. Taking steps to keep your lungs healthy is the best way to keep this system working well.

Lung health often doesn’t get as much attention as the heart, gut and other areas of health, especially as it relates to nonsmokers, says Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

“The reality is, we’re exposed to the air and pollution and allergens in the environment,” he says. “These are things that gradually, over time, can affect our health.”

Breathing well is vital for life, says Dr. Michael Polsky, a pulmonologist at Pulmonary Associates of Richmond in Virginia, “But also for your well-being, just feeling well and being able to do your daily activities.”

Generally, taking care of your lungs and breaking some bad habits that could be damaging the organs are crucial for preventing problems down the road, not to mention managing asthma if you have it.

Here’s what pulmonologists say you need to know.

Why lung health matters

Whether you’re living with a chronic lung condition (like asthma) or not, as you age, your lung function naturally decreases, says Dr. Adam Glassman, chief of pulmonary medicine at Holy Name Medical Center in Englewood, New Jersey. “It pays to optimize lung health before worsening natural deterioration,” he says.

Polsky suggests focusing on a three-pronged approach: prevention, maintenance and early intervention. That means avoiding things that cause your lung health to deteriorate (and, we’ll get to that later).

Maintenance refers to taking any necessary medications if you have allergies, asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, he explains. And talk to your doctor if you notice changes in your breathing, such as shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, to catch any problems early.

Key habit to break

Pulmonologists stress that the most important thing you can do for your lung health is to quit smoking. “Whether it’s cigarettes, marijuana or vaping — these are all things that we know, in time, hurt most people’s lungs and increase the odds of having lung disease and lung symptoms that might be irreversible,” Khabbaza says.

Quitting smoking also lowers your risk for multiple types of cancer and cardiovascular disease and improves your overall health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In some cases, quitting smoking can repair some of the damage to your body that smoking caused, according to the American Lung Association. Your lung function can improve after two weeks of quitting, and after a year, your risk of heart disease is half of that of a smoker.

Along with quitting, Khabbaza says to try to eliminate or reduce your exposure to environmental irritants that are affecting your breathing. For example, if you work in an older building and notice that you don’t breathe as well during the workday, perhaps mold or chemicals are irritating your breathing.

Daily habit for better lung health

In addition to quitting smoking, regular physical activity is the best thing you can do for your lungs, Glassman says. “It helps with aerobic function and enables your muscles to utilize oxygen more effectively.”

Exercise is also good for your heart, mental health and overall well-being, he adds.

The more active you are, the harder your heart and lungs will work to deliver oxygen to your muscles, according to the American Lung Association. This makes your heart and lungs stronger and improves your fitness levels, which makes your body more efficient at transporting oxygen to the bloodstream and muscles.

“Deep breaths allow for better lung inflation,” Khabbaza says. Breathing deeper can help move bacteria and mucus through the airways, which can minimize your risk for illnesses like pneumonia or infection.

Strive to exercise for 30 minutes a day five days a week. While any type of activity is beneficial, Polsky suggests doing the most vigorous exercises that you’re capable of.

“That’s going to push you a little bit further and make you stronger,” he adds. Any exercises that get your heart rate up and cause you to breathe deeply are encouraged, Khabbaza says.

Diet is important, too. Research suggests that people who eat more dietary fiber have the highest lung function.

Eating more whole foods, including fruits and vegetables, and limiting ultraprocessed foods minimizes inflammation in the body, which could lower your risk for some lung conditions, Khabbaza says. Generally, healthy eating improves your overall health, which ultimately benefits your lungs.

A regular exercise routine and healthy diet also enable you to maintain a healthy weight. “Excess weight will make it more difficult to do exercise and will make you more winded with activity,” Polsky says.