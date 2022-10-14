Ability Center gym hosting Fall Fitness Spectacular

The gym, which aims to empower and increase the natural abilities of people with physical, mental and developmental disabilities, invites the community to attend its Fall Fitness Spectacular.

The Ability Center — a gym that aims to empower and increase the natural abilities of people with physical, mental and developmental disabilities ­— invites the community to attend its Fall Fitness Spectacular, set for noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29.

The interactive, family-friendly event will feature fitness-themed activities, games, community resource booths and giveaways.

The Ability Center is at 5980 S. Durango Drive, No. 131. To learn more, visit AbilityCenterNV.org.

