After scandal, Lori Loughlin looks for her next act

“We all make mistakes, but the most important thing is to persevere,” says the star of the new Amazon series “On Call.”

How do you rebound after a major stumble in life?

If you’re beloved TV actress Lori Loughlin, you look for your next act.

“Nobody said life will be a breeze. We all make mistakes, but the most important thing is to persevere,” she says in that honeyed voice that will forever conjure Aunt Becky from “Full House.”

The 60-year-old star of the new Amazon series “On Call” is five years removed from a college admissions scandal that resulted in a two-month federal prison sentence for Loughlin.

Operation Varsity Blues, a sprawling federal investigation, nabbed more than 50 people, including Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli along with other wealthy parents, as part of a scheme in which large sums of money were paid to garner college admissions.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who received a five-month sentence, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the 2019 case.

Loughlin, who resumed acting in 2021, doesn’t directly discuss that part of her past. Now, it’s about what’s next.

To that end, she stars on the Great American Family series “When Hope Calls” and had a cameo on the last season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

She also stars against type in “On Call,” streaming on Amazon. It’s a half-hour police procedural and the first streaming series from “Law &Order” creator Dick Wolf’s production company.

The action follows a rookie and a veteran officer who patrol Long Beach, California. The series incorporates body-cam, dash-cam and cellphone footage to give viewers an up-close experience.

When she’s not working, Loughlin, the mother of two grown daughters (Bella and Olivia Jade), lives with her husband in Los Angeles. Her good life advice:

Take that chance

A gritty police series is probably the last thing her fans expected, which is exactly why it appealed to Loughlin. “It’s such a different role for me,” says Loughlin, who portrays a hardheaded veteran lieutenant. “Initially, I was very flattered to get the offer, but I was a little apprehensive because I didn’t know if I could do it, if I could find that strength. But I jumped at the chance … to take a chance.”

Fear and strength

Loughlin says the idea of a half-hour cop show piqued her interest — and then her fears. “First day, first scene, I had butterflies,” she says. “I was very intimidated at first, figuring I’d only dip my toe in the water. I wasn’t sure of myself. I felt timid in a way, but (producer and director) Eriq La Salle helped to push me. He pushed me to find my strength. I had to find her voice. But I did it, which gave me the confidence to push on. You can’t sit it out. You have to do it. Your strength is there.”

An inspiration

The hook for Loughlin’s character is a 60-year-old woman mentoring a young rookie. “It’s really refreshing to see two women at different points in their lives who are both strong and flawed,” she says. “They can help each other. … It doesn’t matter if you’re 60 or 20. There are always vulnerable moments where you question yourself. It helps to reach out to others when you’re looking for your own inner strength and determination. I love when women inspire women.”

Age with grace

Loughlin was not thrown by the big six-oh. “Listen, I’m older. This is me. I’m wearing a beautiful life on my face and in my heart,” she says. “You don’t have a choice but to age. The other alternative is not pretty! You have to be grateful for what you have and live every moment to the fullest. … If we could all stay 30, we might miss a lot of beautiful things about life.”

But feel good

“I tell my kids that the world has a lot of FOMO,” Loughlin says. But what does she have fear of missing out on? Hydration, sunblock, sleep. “It’s more important to just take a moment and get your rest.” She also tries to make exercise fun with yoga and dance cardio. Loughlin says she doesn’t diet but eats in moderation. “I don’t have 10 cookies a day, but I might have one or two if I feel like it. It’s all about balance.”

‘House’ rules

Does Loughlin watch episodes of “Full House” if she happens to be channel surfing? “I appreciate people rediscovering the show, but I focus on what’s ahead and not behind,” she says. “I’m extremely proud of that show, but I’m much more excited about the now and what the future holds. The truth is, I haven’t even seen that pilot in decades. … When my daughters were young, they would have their friends over. I’d start flipping channels to find them something to watch. I’d stop at ‘Full House’ because the reruns are on all the time. My kids would say, ‘Mom, can you put on “Hannah Montana”? We see enough of you.’ ”