Are backpacks hurting your kids’ backs?

Question: For my kids, the best part of back-to-school shopping is picking out a new backpack. While I want them to have backpacks they like, I also want to make sure they have features that support their backs. What should I look for?

Answer: The backpack is as much a part of school life as homework, pencils and recess. Kids use backpacks to carry everything they need during the day and make a fashion statement. Unfortunately, the excess weight of supplies stuffed into an improperly worn backpack might lead to sore joints and muscles.

As a new school year begins, follow these tips to help kids take a load off to keep their backs healthy:

Limit the weight

Students of all ages seem to carry heavier loads in their backpacks. They often tote a day’s worth of textbooks, a change of clothing for after-school activities, school projects and lunch. As a result, many parents have heard their school-age children complaining of back pain.

Overall, adults and children shouldn’t carry more than 15 percent of their body weight in a backpack. For a 60-pound child, that means a pack weighing less than 9 pounds.

Even when worn properly, your student might need to lean forward to compensate for extra backpack weight. This can affect the natural curve in the lower back. Extra weight also can cause a rounding of the shoulders and an increased curve of the upper back. As a result, children might experience back, shoulder and neck pain.

Adjust them properly

When worn properly, backpacks are the best way to carry things, especially for long periods of time.

Backpacks should be worn using both straps. Slinging a backpack over one shoulder can cause a person to lean to one side to compensate for the uneven weight, causing a curve in the spine. Over time, this can lead to lower and upper back pain, strained shoulders and neck, and even functional scoliosis (curvature of the spine). Teenage girls are especially susceptible to scoliosis.

Tighten the straps so the pack sits high on your child’s back with the top of the pack about even with the shoulder blades. It also should be snug, so it doesn’t sway side to side while walking.

When properly worn, the back and abdominal muscles support a backpack. These are the strongest muscles in the body, stabilizing the trunk and holding the body in proper postural alignment. Improper backpack use presents some dangers to young, still-growing joints and muscles.

Look for key pack features

Urge your children to look past the color or design when selecting a backpack. These features can make a significant difference in how they feel while wearing the pack at school:

Wide straps: Wide, padded straps won’t dig into the shoulders, and they’re more comfortable. Narrow straps can hinder circulation, causing numbness or tingling in the arms, which may lead to weakness in the hands over time.

Multiple sections: Select a backpack with many pockets and sections to keep children organized. This also helps distribute the weight more evenly across the pack.

Waist belt: Tightening the waist belt helps to evenly distribute the weight of the backpack and support children’s abdominal muscles.

Lightweight when empty: Consider the weight of the backpack when it’s empty so your children don’t have additional weight beyond books and supplies. For example, a canvas backpack will be lighter than leather.

Reflective material: If your children walk or bike to school, look for a backpack with reflective strips that make them more noticeable to drivers. You also can add strips of reflective tape at home.

Encourage your children to wear their backpacks properly. To help keep them light, they should make frequent stops at their lockers throughout the day to avoid carrying all their books at once. And leave nonessentials at home.

If they’re in pain or have discomfort, talk with their primary care clinicians before a problem becomes serious.

Dr. Michelle Rein specializes in family medicine with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Caledonia, Minnesota.