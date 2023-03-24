48°F
Live Well

Are powdered fruit and vegetable supplements beneficial?

By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service
March 24, 2023 - 9:06 am
 
You can get more fruit (and fiber) from a single apple than from most fruit supplements, and at ...
You can get more fruit (and fiber) from a single apple than from most fruit supplements, and at much lower cost, says Dr. Tod Cooperman of Consumer Labs. (Getty Images)

Reader Sally K. from Pennsylvania writes: “My husband and I are curious as to the benefits of Balance of Nature red beet powder and other supplements that are heavily advertised on TV.”

I was curious, too. Let’s start with Balance of Nature fruits and vegetable powders. According to their website, these are capsules of powder made from 16 different fruits and 15 types of vegetables through “an advanced vacuum-cold process which stabilizes the maximum nutrient content.”

The company states that it has hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. And lots of testimonials, if you haven’t escaped their television advertisements.

Here’s the issue: While we have overwhelming evidence that eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is a powerful way to protect our health, the research on the effects of powdered forms of produce on humans is limited.

Why is that? Unlike medications that must pass strict guidelines for safety and effectiveness before they can be sold, dietary supplements do not have to prove their products are safe or effective, even though they are expected to be. If it turns out that a dietary supplement is tainted with other ingredients or is otherwise unsafe, the Food and Drug Administration can take action only after it is on the market.

Consumer Lab, an independent test lab for health and nutrition products, recently reported its findings about Balance of Nature, along with a variety of other fruit and vegetable supplements. It found that such supplements broadly were not substitutes for getting the recommended daily intakes of fruits and vegetables. According to the review: “At best, only one-fifth of the adult daily requirement might be met with the suggested daily serving of any of these products.”

These products are also expensive, says Dr. Tod Cooperman of Consumer Labs. The combined cost for a 30-day supply of the fruit and veggie supplements is about $90. “So you’ll be spending as much as $3 per day and will still need to get about 90 percent of your fruits and vegetables from other sources, such as fresh produce.”

In fact, you can get more fruit (and fiber) from a single apple than from most fruit supplements, and at a much lower cost, Cooperman says.

To its credit, on Balance of Nature’s website, following a question asking whether its supplements would replace fruits and vegetables in one’s diet, the company’s response was: “Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a balanced diet. We encourage good eating habits. You can never eat too many fruits and vegetables.”

In short, although these fruit and vegetable powders may be OK, it appears you’re not getting much for your money.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

THE LATEST
When someone has asthma their inflamed airways can “clamp down” in response to di ...
Understanding asthma: From symptoms to treatment options
By Shelby Deering Parade

The wheezing. The coughing. The extreme and sudden shortness of breath. These are symptoms that are attached to asthma, a surprisingly common condition.

Working part time in retirement can be a terrific way to keep busy and earn extra income. (Gett ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for retirees to find fun part-time work
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Working part time in retirement can be a terrific way to keep busy and earn extra income. The key is finding the right gig that’s fun and satisfying for you.

The ideal nap length is 15 to 30 minutes. (Dreamstime/TNS)
The health benefits, and potential drawbacks, of napping
By Tiffany Casper Mayo Clinic News Network

While closing your eyes for a few minutes during your busy day may seem like a good idea, it’s important to consider the effects napping may bring.

 
What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

WeightWatchers recently announced it would acquire a telehealth company whose providers prescribe anti-obesity drugs for growing numbers of eager online subscribers.

Cauliflower is high in vitamins C and K, and is also a good source of folate, which supports ce ...
When it comes to nutrition, cauliflower is a superstar
By Caitlin Terpstra Mayo Clinic News Network

Like many consumers, you may be on a quest for healthier food options and willing to try something new or a new take on a familiar food. Cauliflower may be just what you’re searching for.

 
A guide to surviving spring allergy season
By Marygrace Taylor Parade

You cannot control when the trees bud or the flowers bloom, but you can take preventative steps to help control spring allergies.

