48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?

By Katherine Zeratsky Mayo Clinic News Network
February 9, 2023 - 8:28 am
 
Turmeric, which is a plant related to ginger, is grown in many Asian countries, as well as othe ...
Turmeric, which is a plant related to ginger, is grown in many Asian countries, as well as other tropical areas. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Question: I am a breast cancer survivor who still suffers from various aches and pains, including arthritis. A friend told me that her arthritis pain improved after she started taking turmeric. I’m committed to making this new year a healthier one, and I want to improve my overall health and diet. Can you tell me more about this supplement? Is it something I can add into my diet to feel better?

Answer: Turmeric is becoming a common spice in many home pantries, especially since people are hearing of its many purported health effects, including reducing inflammation.

Turmeric, which is a plant related to ginger, is grown in many Asian countries, as well as other tropical areas. It’s a major ingredient in curry powders — common in many Indian and Asian dishes — and is often used as a coloring for foods, fabrics and cosmetics. The underground portions of the plant can be dried and made into capsules, tablets, extracts, powders or teas. Or they may be made into a paste to apply to the skin.

Turmeric’s main active component curcumin is what gives the spice its yellow color. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties, making it a potential treatment for a number of health conditions, including pain, asthma and decreased movement in people with osteoarthritis.

Other research suggests that curcumin may reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels. In addition, it may lessen some of the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, such as joint swelling and morning stiffness. Other areas of investigation include curcumin’s effect on Crohn’s disease, certain cancers, depression, diabetes, joint pain and irritable bowel syndrome.

There are various studies looking at the benefits of turmeric, including several that showed turmeric to be just as effective as ibuprofen for reducing inflammation, swelling and pain. However, more research is necessary to confirm these effects.

Although there are supplements available, the data is not conclusive and supplements are not regulated. Additionally, like many plants, it is not just one component that may have beneficial effect. Noncurcumin compounds, such as turmerin, turmerone, elemene, furanodiene, curdione, bisacurone, cyclocurcumin, calebin A and germacrone, also have been shown in animals to possess anti-inflammatory properties.

When taken by mouth or applied to the skin, turmeric and the curcumin it contains appears to be generally safe when limited to less than 8 grams a day. That said, different amounts often are recommended depending on the health condition being addressed, and higher doses have been used for limited periods of time. High doses or long-term use may cause gastrointestinal upset for some people even damage to the liver.

Turmeric, or curcumin, may be a complimentary therapy that is valuable for you. I would recommend that you discuss with your medical team using it as a compliment to mainstream medical treatment. You also should talk to your health care team about turmeric if you take an anticlotting medication or at any point require additional chemotherapy, as the supplement may interact with your medication.

Katherine Zeratsky is a registered dietician nutritionist with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
2
Toni Says: Medicare Part B is as valuable as gold
Toni Says: Medicare Part B is as valuable as gold
3
Savvy Senior: What to consider when thinking about retirement abroad
Savvy Senior: What to consider when thinking about retirement abroad
4
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
5
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Only 28% of Americans are following federal guidelines on exercise, a new study has found. (Vik ...
Most Americans aren’t getting enough exercise, study finds
By Tanaz Meghjani Bloomberg News

Less than a third of U.S. adults meet suggested benchmarks for aerobic and muscle-building activities set out by health officials, according to a new study.

Group A streptococcus is a bacteria found commonly on the skin, in the throat and in nasal pass ...
Ask the Pediatrician: What are group A strep infections?
By Dr. Christina Johns American Academy of Pediatrics

Recently, clusters of invasive group A strep infections in children have been reported, understandably causing concern among parents.

Degenerative disk disease is a common cause of back pain. About 20 percent of all U.S. adults h ...
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
By Dr. Kendall Snyder Mayo Clinic News Network

Our spinal disks wear out with age and use. About 20 percent of all U.S. adults have some amount of degeneration by age 65. This increases to about 35 percent by 80.

 
Thinking about going vegan? Here’s what you need to know
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

“It’s a lot easier than you think,” says Robin Asbell, chef, cooking instructor and author of several cookbooks, including 2011’s “Big Vegan.”

Heart disease comprises a range of conditions that affect the cardiovascular system, including ...
Doctors break down 7 common types of heart conditions
By Emily Vogel Parade

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with heart conditions affecting more and more people each year. For February, American Heart Month, here’s a look at seven types of heart problems.

For most people, it is pretty straightforward. If your 2022 gross income was below the threshol ...
Savvy Senior: What are IRS tax filing requirements for retirees?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Whether you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much you earned last year, as well as the source of the income, your age and filing status.

If you are in your 50s, staying physically active and maintaining good nutrition with proper am ...
Osteoporosis more prevalent in women but can also affect men
By Jason Howland Mayo Clinic News Network

Worldwide, 1 in 3 women over age 50 will experience a bone fracture due to osteoporosis, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. But 1 in 5 men over age 50 will have the same issue.

More stories for you
7 fruits that experts recommend eating weekly for better health
7 fruits that experts recommend eating weekly for better health
Alpilean Reviews (Serious Customer Warning) Obvious Alpine Ice Hack Hoax or Safe Pills?
Alpilean Reviews (Serious Customer Warning) Obvious Alpine Ice Hack Hoax or Safe Pills?
Alpilean or Alpine Ice Hack Reviews – What Customers are Saying about this Fat-Burning Supplement?
Alpilean or Alpine Ice Hack Reviews – What Customers are Saying about this Fat-Burning Supplement?
Scientists Discover The Key To Weight Loss Might Be In Your Blood (Not The Blood Type Diet)
Scientists Discover The Key To Weight Loss Might Be In Your Blood (Not The Blood Type Diet)
Steel Bite Pro Reviews – Ingredients That Work or Obvious Scam?
Steel Bite Pro Reviews – Ingredients That Work or Obvious Scam?
25 Best Collagen Powders
25 Best Collagen Powders