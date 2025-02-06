At 82, Harrison Ford finds his own ‘piece of the action’

“I was really happy to play in this playground,” the Hollywood icon says of his role in the upcoming “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Harrison Ford is interviewed at the photo call for the film "Captain America: Brave New World" on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Ask 82-year-old Harrison Ford about getting older and he is blunt. “I don’t want to be young again,” the “Star Wars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” star insists. “I had those young days. Now, I enjoy the older days.

“Age doesn’t really matter as long as you feel useful.”

For Ford, that means joining another iconic franchise as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross in the new “Captain America: Brave New World,” opening Feb. 14 in theaters.

The film introduces a new Captain in Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who finds himself in the middle of an international incident and a nefarious global plot. There is also the matter of a giant red monster, aka the Red Hulk, who has come to town — also played by Ford, who calls that side of his character “not quite a villain.”

Why start avenging now?

“I watched Marvel movies and saw actors I really liked and admired have a great time,” Ford says. “I thought, ‘Hey, I want me some of that!’ ”

The movie marks a busy month for the Hollywood great, who stars on the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking” and returns this month for Season 2 of “1923,” the “Yellowstone” prequel/spinoff.

Ford spends his downtime at the Wyoming ranch he shares with his wife, Calista Flockhart. Together, they have five grown children.

His good life tips:

Shape-shifting

Ford has played a president before, in the 1997 thriller “Air Force One.” “This one just happens to turn into the Red Hulk,” he chuckles. “I hope this character can come back in a story in which he can develop into something other than the Red Hulk. I think we have the capacity to shape-shift between Hulk-ness and humanity.”

‘Stretch in life’

He says the dual role was a challenge. “You have to stretch in life and do things where you say, ‘It’s really not my department.’ That’s how you grow,” Ford says. “I was really happy to play in this playground. I looked forward to having a piece of the action, and these characters were the perfect fit for me. I also wanted to honor Bill Hurt.” (Ford took over the role of Ross from William Hurt, who died in 2022.)

Unleash the fury

What did he make of his red alter ego? “He’s complicated,” Ford says. “Playing him, I just went for it. And nobody stopped me. … If you don’t take a chance, you can’t grow — literally.”

Find your way

“Never be caught with the idea that you can imitate someone else’s success in any field,” Ford advises. “The only advice I’ve ever offered younger actors is to figure out how to do it for yourself by being yourself. You can admire others in life; just don’t try to imitate them. Find your own way. Find your own feelings.”

A success story

Career success wasn’t a given for Ford, nor did it happen quickly. “I was an overnight success — it was just a very long night,” he jokes. “I was a late bloomer. It took me a long time to get where I wanted to be in Hollywood.”

He started as a carpenter to the stars and then became a superstar playing Han Solo. What followed was … a relief. “Acting is the only ambition I ever had, committing and wanting to be an actor was always my goal,” he shares. “When it happened, it was easy to say with a sigh, ‘I love my life.’ ”

Keep going

Ford isn’t one for just sitting around the house. “I enjoy being active and fit. I’m aware of keeping my old a-- in shape,” he says. He loves to go flying, and Ford takes long walks in the woods on his ranch. He’s also a fan of cycling and tennis. His other hobby is working in his carpentry shop. “There’s nothing like building something,” Ford says.

‘A privilege and a joy’

“Aging isn’t a given for many. I look it as a privilege and a joy,” he says. “The best way is to age doing what you love and being around those who you love. That makes for a meaningful life that feels full at every age.”

Growing wiser

“My older children have taught me a lot,” Ford says. “My first child was born when I was 25. I believe I’m a little better at parenting now.”

‘A lucky time’

“I’ve spent a lifetime participating in my own luck,” Ford says. “I grew up in a lucky time in Hollywood, and my luck has held out.” And he’s not thinking of retiring. “Nah, I really, really like my job.”