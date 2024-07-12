99°F
Live Well

At any age, summer should be a time to seek adventure

Marla Letizia, left, and Tanya Murray Heath in the kitchen of Enoteca Maria’s in Staten ...
Marla Letizia, left, and Tanya Murray Heath in the kitchen of Enoteca Maria’s in Staten Island, New York, for the “Nonnas of the World” program.
Visitors walk along a rim trail near the Grand Canyon Lodge – North Rim. (Natalie Burt)
A cooler, less crowded way to visit Grand Canyon — PHOTOS
Summer means playgrounds, pools and bikes for kids. Pediatricians say it can also mean more pot ...
How to deal with kids’ common summertime injuries
Given that there are millions of different types of environmental exposures, better and more sy ...
How environmental exposures affect your health
Ralph Macchio arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at th ...
Ralph Macchio waxes nostalgic about iconic role
By Marla Letizia Long-Life Era
July 12, 2024 - 7:53 am
 

For me, summer has always been a time of exploration. It’s a break from the daily grind, offering freedom to pursue the dreams that danced in our minds as we gazed out of classroom windows as children.

The most remarkable thing is how the essence of summer — the freedom, adventures and excitement of novel experiences — still makes me feel like I’m 14. There’s no difference between the heart of that little girl and who I am now.

Recently, I embarked on a summer adventure that was a dream come true — one I didn’t even know I had!

My friend Tanya told me about a restaurant in Staten Island, New York, called Enoteca Maria’s, named after owner Joe Scaravella’s mother. Unable to afford a chef when he first opened, Scaravella invited Italian grandmothers, or nonnas, to cook the meals he loved while growing up.

The concept was so popular that he expanded it by inviting grandmothers from all over the world to cook in this now-famous restaurant and dubbed the program Nonnas of the World. Each of the grandmothers shares her cultural specialties for a night.

Tanya suggested that we apply to be guest grandmothers at Enoteca Maria’s. They had just lost their Bubby (who cooked traditional Ashkenazi Jewish meals), and we fit the bill culturally. Just like that, we were scheduled to cook on June 14.

We later learned that a movie about Scaravella was in production, with a star-studded cast including Susan Sarandon, Vince Vaughn, Brenda Vaccaro, Lorraine Bracco and Talia Shire.

We worked hard on our menu, then set off for Boston (a city I’d never seen) before making our way to Staten Island. Neither of us had cooked in a restaurant before, so we were filled with anticipation and excitement.

The morning of our cooking day, we were giddy and laughing like 14-year-old girls — a bit scared but ready to push through our fears.

We arrived at 10:15 a.m. to start prepping for three seatings: 2:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. We didn’t sit down until about 11 p.m.

Were we tired? Not at all. The night was so magical that three weeks later we’re still basking in that enchanted feeling.

Yes, we indulged a bit more than usual during our adventure. But here’s how I describe the experience: “My body was a bit heavier upon my return, but my soul was so much lighter and has been soaring ever since.”

Summer isn’t just about surviving the heat or following familiar routines. It’s about embracing the spirit of adventure that lives within us, regardless of our age. It’s about rediscovering the excitement and wonder that made summers so special in our youth.

As we navigate our Long-Life Era, it is our job to keep that youthful spirit alive. Whether it’s trying a new hobby, visiting an unexplored destination or stepping out of our comfort zone like we did by cooking in a restaurant, these experiences rejuvenate our souls and remind us of the endless possibilities that life offers.

So, this summer I challenge you to find your own unexpected adventure to ignite that spirit within you. Remember, the heart of that adventurous child still beats within you. Make this summer one to remember, filled with new experiences, laughter and memories.

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years. Contact her at Marla@LongLifeEra.com.

Summer means playgrounds, bikes and pools. Pediatricians say it can also mean more potential for injuries such as dehydration, sunburns and scrapes.
How to deal with kids’ common summertime injuries
By Devna Bose | The Associated Press

Summer means playgrounds, bikes and pools. Pediatricians say it can also mean more potential for injuries such as dehydration, sunburns and scrapes.

As a scientific field, the exposome explores exposures that have an effect on human biology.
How environmental exposures affect your health
By Dr. Konstantinos Lazaridis Mayo Clinic News Network

As a scientific field, the exposome explores exposures that have an effect on human biology.

Ralph Macchio arrives at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at th ...
Ralph Macchio waxes nostalgic about iconic role
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I really didn’t like the title,” the actor recalls. “I mean, ‘Karate Kid’? Some of my friends said to me, ‘What movie are you making? “The Cruddy Kid”’?”

Sid Khurana is a board-certified psychiatrist with the Nevada Mental Health Clinic (Nevada Ment ...
Nevada’s dismal ranking on mental health unacceptable
By Sheldon A. Jacobs Mental Health Matters

I cringed when I saw Mental Health America’s recent assessment of Nevada based on prevalence of mental health conditions and limited access to services.

