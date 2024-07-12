At any age, summer should be a time to seek adventure

The most remarkable thing is how the essence of summer — the freedom, adventures and excitement of novel experiences — still makes me feel like I’m 14.

Marla Letizia, left, and Tanya Murray Heath in the kitchen of Enoteca Maria’s in Staten Island, New York, for the “Nonnas of the World” program.

For me, summer has always been a time of exploration. It’s a break from the daily grind, offering freedom to pursue the dreams that danced in our minds as we gazed out of classroom windows as children.

Recently, I embarked on a summer adventure that was a dream come true — one I didn’t even know I had!

My friend Tanya told me about a restaurant in Staten Island, New York, called Enoteca Maria’s, named after owner Joe Scaravella’s mother. Unable to afford a chef when he first opened, Scaravella invited Italian grandmothers, or nonnas, to cook the meals he loved while growing up.

The concept was so popular that he expanded it by inviting grandmothers from all over the world to cook in this now-famous restaurant and dubbed the program Nonnas of the World. Each of the grandmothers shares her cultural specialties for a night.

Tanya suggested that we apply to be guest grandmothers at Enoteca Maria’s. They had just lost their Bubby (who cooked traditional Ashkenazi Jewish meals), and we fit the bill culturally. Just like that, we were scheduled to cook on June 14.

We later learned that a movie about Scaravella was in production, with a star-studded cast including Susan Sarandon, Vince Vaughn, Brenda Vaccaro, Lorraine Bracco and Talia Shire.

We worked hard on our menu, then set off for Boston (a city I’d never seen) before making our way to Staten Island. Neither of us had cooked in a restaurant before, so we were filled with anticipation and excitement.

The morning of our cooking day, we were giddy and laughing like 14-year-old girls — a bit scared but ready to push through our fears.

We arrived at 10:15 a.m. to start prepping for three seatings: 2:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. We didn’t sit down until about 11 p.m.

Were we tired? Not at all. The night was so magical that three weeks later we’re still basking in that enchanted feeling.

Yes, we indulged a bit more than usual during our adventure. But here’s how I describe the experience: “My body was a bit heavier upon my return, but my soul was so much lighter and has been soaring ever since.”

Summer isn’t just about surviving the heat or following familiar routines. It’s about embracing the spirit of adventure that lives within us, regardless of our age. It’s about rediscovering the excitement and wonder that made summers so special in our youth.

As we navigate our Long-Life Era, it is our job to keep that youthful spirit alive. Whether it’s trying a new hobby, visiting an unexplored destination or stepping out of our comfort zone like we did by cooking in a restaurant, these experiences rejuvenate our souls and remind us of the endless possibilities that life offers.

So, this summer I challenge you to find your own unexpected adventure to ignite that spirit within you. Remember, the heart of that adventurous child still beats within you. Make this summer one to remember, filled with new experiences, laughter and memories.

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years. Contact her at Marla@LongLifeEra.com.