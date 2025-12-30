At what age do most Americans start taking Social Security benefits?

You can sign up to begin your Social Security benefits at any time after age 62. However, you can increase your monthly payments by delaying them.

Dear Savvy Senior: What are the most popular ages that people start taking their Social Security retirement benefits? I’m turning 62 this year and trying to decide when to start taking my benefits. — Born in 64

Dear Born in 64: You can sign up to begin your Social Security retirement benefits at any time after age 62. However, your monthly payments will be larger for each month you delay claiming them up until age 70. This adds up to around 6 to 8 percent higher payments every year you delay.

To get a breakdown on exactly how much your claiming age affects your benefits, use Social Security’s Retirement Age Calculator at SSA.gov. This tool provides your full retirement age (FRA) — which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later — and shows how much your benefits will be reduced by taking early payments or increased by delaying them.

In the meantime, here’s a rundown of when people start receiving retirement benefits (according to the most recent SSA statistical data), and how signing up at each age impacts your payout.

Age 62: This is the earliest possible age you can sign up for Social Security. According to the SSA, in 2024, 23.3 percent of women and 22 percent of men signed up for Social Security at 62. But if you sign up at this age, you’ll get a 30 percent smaller Social Security payment if your FRA is 67.

Age 63: Age 63 is one of the least popular options for choosing to start Social Security benefits — 6.2 percent of men and 6.4 percent of women began claiming their benefits at this age in 2024. A worker with an FRA of 67 will get a 25 percent pay cut by signing up at this age.

Age 64: This is another relatively unpopular age to begin collecting Social Security benefits — just 6.5 percent of men and 7 percent of women started collecting at age 64. Social Security payments are reduced by 20 percent for those with an FRA of 67.

Age 65: In 2024, 15.3 percent of men and women decided to collect Social Security at age 65, which is also the enrollment age for Medicare. By starting at this age, you’ll see you monthly payments reduced by 13.3 percent if your FRA is 67.

Age 66: This is FRA for people born between 1943 and 1954, which has made this a very popular age to begin collecting. In 2024, 27 percent of men and 25.3 percent of women sign up for benefits at 66. But since your FRA is 67, you’ll get a 6.7 percent pay cut if you sign up here.

Age 67: People born in 1960 or later will be able to claim unreduced Social Security payments starting at this age. In 2024, 14.5 percent of men and 13 percent of women did this.

Age 68: In 2024, 12.5 percent of men and 12.3 percent of women delayed their Social Security benefits until age 68. Waiting one extra year beyond your FRA of 67 will increase your benefit by 8 percent.

Age 69: In 2024, 14.5 percent of men and 13.2 percent of women claimed their retirement benefits at 69, which increased their benefits by 16 percent.

Age 70 and older: Waiting until age 70 offers the biggest possible payout — a 24 percent increase over your full retirement age of 67. In 2024, 8.4 percent of women and 9.1 percent of men held out until this age to claim.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.