Live Well

Be on the lookout for this new Medicare scam

A new Medicare scam is targeting America’s Medicare population, writes Toni King. (Mohd Safri Ibrahim/Dreamstime/Tribune Content Agency)
By Toni King Toni Says
July 24, 2025 - 5:57 am
 

Dear Toni: A hospice agent recently came knocking on the doors in my neighborhood saying he represented Medicare.

He was giving away hospice gifts and told me that I could receive these Medicare services at no charge for me and my husband. I told him that I did not give out personal information to anyone that I do not know.

Now, I’m concerned that I could have made a mistake. Should I call and ask if this Medicare service is still available? —Deidre, Katy, Texas

Dear Deidre: Medicare is not giving away anything free! This is a new scam that is targeting America’s Medicare population. Last week, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, emailed an article with a YouTube video to Americans enrolled in Medicare titled “Never sign anything in exchange for ‘free’ services— it’s a scam!”

In the email from Medicare.gov, it says “Note: Hospice care is for people who are terminally ill and is a serious decision made only between you and your doctor.” If you think that you have experienced fraud, call 800-633-4227 and report your issue.

Medicare, Social Security and the IRS will never randomly call your home or cellphone and ask for your personal or banking information. In almost every case, Medicare already has all the information they need from you. If information is needed, a letter will be sent directing you to the specific government agency you need to contact.

More help for Medicare fraud is available at Senior Medicare Patrol, or SMP, which helps those on Medicare learn how to detect fraud and abuse. To report Medicare fraud or abuse, call SMP toll-free at 877-808-2468 or visit smpresource.org to locate the closest SMP office.

The SMP website discusses common Medicare fraud schemes, such as genetic testing, hospice and Medicare card scams. Here are some tips to help guard against Medicare fraud:

■ Have a safety script by your phone or front door for solicitors. Tell anyone, especially scammers, you do not give out personal information to anyone who calls or knocks on your front door. Stick to the script no matter what.

■ Never give your Medicare or Social Security number to strangers who call on the phone or come to your door.

As Oz said, do not accept “free” offers in exchange for your Medicare number. Remember, there is nothing free. They will use your Medicare number to pay for whatever they are offering.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

