‘Better Call Saul’ star thrilled to get another call

Rhea Seehorn arrives at the premiere of "Nobody 2" on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her big break might not have happened until later in life, but then it led to an even bigger break.

Rhea Seehorn got a call from writer and showrunner Vince Gilligan after working together on the acclaimed TV series “Better Call Saul.”

He was sending Seehorn a script — which he wrote with her in mind as the lead.

“I didn’t know anything that wonderful was coming at this time in my life,” the 53-year-old Seehorn says. “All of a sudden, Vince just sent me a script, and I said, ‘This is bonkers.’ It’s so funny. It also raised so many poignant questions that most of us ponder at a certain age: How do we define happiness? How do we define success? How do we define contentment?

“What a wild ride to find those answers.”

That wild ride, “Pluribus,” debuts with two episodes this weekend on Apple TV+, one of the most-anticipated TV series of 2025 because it was created by Gilligan (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”).

The sci-fi series follows romance author Carol Sturka, who is experiencing burnout, until something odd happens. A mysterious virus infects everyone with an overwhelming sense of happiness and optimism — everyone except her.

Apple TV+ has already greenlit a second season of a plotline that has been mired in secrecy. “It’s such a relief that the series is almost out,” Seehorn says. “I’ve been keeping this giant secret this whole time.”

The actor is a native of Norfolk, Virginia, who grew up in Washington, D.C., Arizona and Japan in a military family. She studied painting, drawing and acting, which led to work on Broadway and later on TV. Her biggest success to date was as Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul,” which earned Seehorn two Emmy nominations.

She lives in L.A. with her husband, Graham, and two stepsons. Her good life advice:

Aging joyfully

Seehorn says the big 5-0 wasn’t something she dreaded. “It was a blast to turn 50,” she says. “A real, ‘This is a major milestone moment.’ … Sure, there are some physical ailments that are minor. All the battle scars are worth it.” Her outlook on aging, “Take whatever age you are in a heartbeat,” she says. “You earned it. … I feel lucky in that there are more and more examples around me of people who are now celebrating the different chapters of life.”

Take a swing

“It was a different kind of show,” Seehorn says of “Pluribus” and why she said yes to the project. How does she describe “Pluribus?” “It’s a grounded, messy human drama set in an epic sci-fi world. It’s perfect for Vince, who is such a huge sci-fi fan who takes wild swings. He plays with the tropes and turns them on their head.”

Get physical

The physical nature of the part isn’t lost on Seehorn. In an early scene, she has to put a woman on a board, drag her and then lift the whole thing into a flatbed truck. “That board was reinforced with steel, so it wouldn’t break,” the actor says. “I’m sure all the CrossFit fans will know that I went into a complete squat here. I had to use my legs, my core, my everything to get her into that truck bed, which was higher than my waist level. It was quite an accomplishment.”

Real questions

The series asks: What is happiness? Seehorn doesn’t have all the answers. “I hope people can watch the show and then have a whole family discussion about what makes each of us happy,” she says. “The whole cast and crew were up many a late night until the sun came out. We were still asking the big life questions. We sat around and asked each other, ‘How do you personally define happiness? What does success mean? What is your contentment? What is individuality worth to you? What makes life worth it?’ You would be surprised what answers you get from those close to you if you ask the real questions. Take the chance and ask.”

Loving the art

“Better Call Saul” might have made Seehorn a household name, but she was already a success. “Certainly, I’ve been very lucky. I got to do this thing, acting, for a living all of my life,” she says. “Not every actor can make a living at it. I’m going on 30 years of doing it as my job. … Of course, there were lean years. Theater is a great foundation, but you don’t do it for the money. You do it for the love of the art. Luckily, I’m still in that place where I love the art.”

Right on time

“I’m so glad, I was able to have my learning experiences in my 20s and 30s. During that time, I didn’t physically fit the mold of what people wanted to cast in romcoms. So, I just kept working. I kept my head down and did my job,” Seehorn says. “And look what happened?”

Have an idol

Seehorn says her acting idol is Bea Arthur. “I grew up loving ‘Maude’ so much and later adored ‘The Golden Girls,’ ” she says. “Bea was just fearless. And I also have a lower register voice when I’m nervous or excited like right now. Bea had that kind of timbre, so that makes me feel closer to her.”

Source of happiness

“As an actress, I get to take you on a journey,” she says. “That’s one thing that brings me great happiness.”