75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Beware of the Medicare Advantage trap

Original Medicare has coverage gaps (deductibles, coinsurance and copayments) that can be very ...
Original Medicare has coverage gaps (deductibles, coinsurance and copayments) that can be very expensive, which is why you’ll need a supplemental (Medigap) plan offered by a private insurer. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Rachel Brosnahan poses for photographers upon arrival at a fan screening of Superman, on Wednes ...
Rachel Brosnahan finds marvelous motivation in new alter ego
A mental health advocate and social entrepreneur, Las Vegan Brandarius Johnson knows firsthand ...
Las Vegas native continues to serve as a beacon of hope
Lifting heavy objects with poor form can contribute to back pain, but the major culprits are a ...
8 common myths about back pain
There is a process for those leaving employer group health plans, whether you are the employee ...
Medicare won’t pay my medical claim — what should I do?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
July 3, 2025 - 6:31 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: I will be enrolling in Medicare in a few months and would like to know if I initially enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, am I able to switch back to original Medicare and get a supplemental (Medigap) policy and prescription drug plan later with without paying a penalty? — Almost 65

Dear Almost 65: You won’t be subject to any penalties for switching Medicare plans, but you will be subject to medical underwriting for the supplemental (Medigap) policy. That means the private insurance companies that offer these plans can deny you coverage or charge you a lot more for pre-existing conditions. This is known as the Medicare Advantage trap.

Here’s what you should know.

Understanding Advantage plans

Medicare Advantage plans (also known as Medicare Part C) are government-approved health plans sold by private insurance companies that you can choose in place of original Medicare. The vast majority of Advantage plans are managed-care policies such as HMOs or PPOs that require you to get your care within a network of doctors.

If you join an Advantage plan, it will provide all of your Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance) coverage like original Medicare does. But many Advantage plans also offer extra health perks such as dental, hearing and vision coverage along with gym/fitness memberships, and most plans include prescription drug coverage.

Medicare Advantage plans are also cheaper than if you got original Medicare plus a separate Part D drug plan and a Medigap policy. This can be very attractive to new enrollees who are relatively healthy and don’t require much medical care.

But the benefits and networks of Advantage plans can change from year to year. And if you get care outside the networks, you’ll usually pay more — sometimes a lot more. Advantage plans are also criticized for pre-authorization requirements that can delay or deny patient access to medical care.

The rap on Medicare Advantage plans has always been that they’re great when you’re healthy and don’t require much health care but, depending on the plan, may not be so great if you get sick.

With original Medicare, benefits remain the same and you can use any provider that accepts Medicare (most doctors do). But original Medicare has coverage gaps (deductibles, coinsurance and copayments) that can be very expensive, which is why you’ll need a supplemental plan offered by a private insurer.

If you opt for original Medicare when you’re first eligible, insurers are required to issue you a Medigap policy and can’t charge you more based on your health status. In most states, Medigap plans are automatically available only in the first six months after an enrollee becomes eligible for Medicare.

But if you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan when you’re first eligible, you’ll miss the Medigap enrollment window, which means an insurer can refuse to write you a Medigap policy or charge you a lot more for signing up later. And in case you’re wondering, you can’t buy a Medigap policy while you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan.

For more information on how Medigap works, visit Medicare.gov.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A mental health advocate and social entrepreneur, Las Vegan Brandarius Johnson knows firsthand ...
Las Vegas native continues to serve as a beacon of hope
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Mental health has not always been talked about within communities of color, but that is starting to shift because of people like Brandarius Johnson.

Lifting heavy objects with poor form can contribute to back pain, but the major culprits are a ...
8 common myths about back pain
By Meghan Murphy Mayo Clinic News Network

Back pain is more common than homeownership in the U.S., with nearly 80 percent of adults experiencing back pain at some point.

 
Is brain rot real? Here’s what health experts say
By Laura Williamson American Heart Association News

“It’s what happens when you consume too much low-quality online content, which is like junk food for the brain,” Dr. Andreana Benitez says.

Leafy greens support nitric oxide production, which relaxes blood vessels, supports healthy blo ...
One thing a cardiologist adds to almost every meal
By Casey Clark Parade

When it comes to sticking to a heart-healthy diet, Dr. Christopher Davis says you can’t go wrong with this food that aids nitric oxide production.

Cardiovascular exercise helps strengthen your heart, allowing it to pump blood more efficiently ...
Why you should know your heart rate numbers
By Xiaoke Liu Mayo Clinic News Network

Your heart rate, or pulse, is the number of times your heart beats per minute. Here’s why that figure matters.

MORE STORIES