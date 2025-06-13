Brad Garrett ecstatic to get call for ‘out there’ Pixar role

7 signs you’re thriving in your 50s — even if it doesn’t feel like it

Actor Brad Garrett attends the premiere for "Cha Cha Real Smooth" at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on Monday, June 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“I was 6 feet tall at age 13. Believe it or not, in fourth grade, I was taller than my teacher,” Brad Garrett recalls.

“It was the late ’60s, and everyone thought I was a narc from the government or thought I had failed five grades.”

At age 65, the man behind Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at the MGM Grand is reminiscing about his start. Was the “Everybody Loves Raymond” funnyman popular as a kid?

“The love network didn’t kick in for me right away,” he jokes. “I found myself in that group of kids who was searching for his place in the universe.”

Funny, but all these years later, that’s the plot of Garrett’s big summer movie, a space adventure from Pixar.

In “Elio,” opening June 20, a young underdog boy named Elio yearns to be abducted by aliens. He finds himself inadvertently beamed up to an interplanetary organization with reps from galaxies far and wide. The boy is mistaken for Earth’s ambassador and begins to form friendships with eccentric aliens while figuring out his own identity.

“This one is for all those who feel out of place. It tells them that it’s OK. It’s great to be different,” says Garrett, who voices villain Lord Grigon, a fierce, boastful, violent alien warlord who wants to take over the universe.

The star, who splits his time between L.A. and Las Vegas, offers his good life tips:

Going big

“It feels pretty great being in a big summer movie, and I loved playing this villain,” Garrett says. “He’s very complicated with a lot going on.” How did he get the call? “They called me and said, ‘This person we really wanted passed. What are you doing next week?’ ” he jokes. “Really, it’s an exciting phone call when Pixar says, ‘We’ve got this character. Can we send you what he looks like.’ As usual, the animation was great, and the story was amazing.”

Get out there

Garrett says the idea of going to outer space intrigues him — to a point. “Here’s the problem: I have an issue flying Southwest,” he says with a laugh. “As for the logistics, the legroom on the space capsule might be a problem for me, plus I’m a little bit claustrophobic. But I love the idea of dreaming about what might be out there. I have never doubted that there has to be life. There has to be a higher intelligence out there.”

Laugh it off

The Woodland Hills, California, native says his early days weren’t so easy. “I was bullied a lot as a kid. At first, I wasn’t so great at standing my ground,” Garrett acknowledges. “But then I learned that if I used humor and made fun of myself before they could make fun of me, life was easier. I’d beat them to it, if that makes any sense. … If you can make a bully laugh, it gives you a few more minutes to escape. At least, that’s how I looked at it.”

Beauty of aging

Garrett says he did not lament the arrival of his 60s. “I hit 65 this year, and the way to get through it is to stay grounded in your gratefulness,” he says. “Yes, it’s tough to get older. But what comes with it are some wonderful things such as not caring what other people think of you.

“Maybe that’s because we can’t see or hear those other people,” he adds with a chuckle.

Work it out

Garrett is the first to admit he isn’t a major gym fan. “I’m lazy,” he shares. “All my friends are gym rats with new hips and two new knees. I’m good with exercise as long as it doesn’t hurt. This is from a guy who never did a situp his entire life.”

Flash back

Garrett attended UCLA before striking out to work the stand-up scene around L.A. This led to an appearance on “The Tonight Show” at age 23. Soon, he was opening for Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli and in Vegas for Sinatra, Smokey Robinson, Sammy Davis Jr. and the Beach Boys. He was one of the youngest performers ever to appear on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson. “Johnny was very kind and very supportive. It was so surreal standing on that stage,” Garrett recalls.

Family time

Garrett marvels that “Everybody Loves Raymond” remains as popular as ever. “I run into so many people who still watch it daily because it gives them this comfort,” he says. “Maybe it was the last show they watched as an entire family before the kids got big. And now the kids are in their 30s watching it with their kids.”

His favorite episode? “I loved when Robert danced in the club, or when he wanted to work for the FBI. I loved Robert in general. He was never comfortable in his own skin, but he wore his heart on his sleeve. I love playing someone that makes you want to root for him.”

“To me, Raymond was an only child,” he adds. “They just forgot to tell Robert.”

Food and fun

Garrett turns up in Vegas a lot — for business and pleasure. “Having my own club is a lot of moving parts, plus my son lives in Vegas,” he says. “I’m a foodie, so I’m up and down the Strip eating great food. I also play poker, but I’m a low-stakes fish. I just love this town.”