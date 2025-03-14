Can asthma be cured? Here’s what pulmonologists say

An estimated 1 in 12 Americans have asthma, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Although asthma cannot be cured, living with it can be manageable. (Getty Images)

If you or your child has been newly diagnosed, it's natural to have questions about asthma's long-term health impact — especially because asthma can be deadly when not managed properly.

Does an asthma diagnosis mean living with it your entire life or can asthma be cured? Here’s what pulmonologists said, as well as tips on minimizing asthma symptoms.

What causes asthma?

“Asthma is a long-term condition where the airways in the lungs become inflamed,” says Dr. Muhammad Adrish, an associate professor of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

According to Adrish, people with asthma often experience symptoms including wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and coughing.

“These symptoms can come and go, varying in severity, and are usually linked to difficulty breathing out fully,” he says.

Dr. Adam Belanger, a pulmonologist with FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and Pinehurst Medical Clinic in Pinehurst, North Carolina, says there is no one single cause of asthma and it’s likely the result of several different causes. These may include allergies, airway inflammation, a family history of asthma, environmental exposures and infections.

Asthma symptoms typically start in childhood, but asthma can also develop later in life.

“Factors like early exposure to cigarette smoke, viral infections or family history can increase the risk. Allergies, obesity, exposure to chemical or industrial dust and climate-related pollution also play a role,” Adrish explains.

While people with a family history of asthma are more likely to get asthma, Belanger says that having asthma doesn’t automatically mean you’ll pass it on to your kids.

If you do have asthma, both pulmonologists say it’s important to see your doctor regularly to ensure you’re managing it properly, especially if you have persistent symptoms or frequent flare-ups.

“You will likely work out a follow-up plan with your healthcare provider tailored to your individual needs,” Belanger notes.

He explains that asthma flares can be severe, so if you notice your coughing, shortness of breath or other symptoms are getting worse, it’s important to see your doctor as soon as you can.

“Additionally, many health care providers will provide guidelines about when to contact a health care provider,” Belanger says. “These are called asthma action plans.”

Can asthma be cured?

Currently, there is no cure for asthma — which means if you have been diagnosed with it, you will have it your entire life. But there is a lot you can do to help minimize your symptoms.

“Asthma is a chronic condition, meaning it can be managed but not cured,” Adrish says. “By taking the right measures, such as following a personalized treatment plan, you can control your symptoms and improve your quality of life. Individualized treatments help reduce asthma flare-ups and allow you to lead a more active, healthy life.”

Asthma treatment plans

■ Regular checkups: Adrish says it’s important to see your doctor regularly for checkups and to consistently take any medicines you have been prescribed.

■ Get all your vaccines: It’s also important to keep your vaccinations current. “Viral infections like the flu, RSV and coronavirus can cause serious illness and may trigger asthma attacks,” Adrish says. “People with asthma, especially children and older adults, are also more likely to get pneumococcal disease. Keeping up with your vaccines is an important way to protect yourself.”

■ Stay active: Don’t let having asthma stop you from exercising. “Regular physical activity is great for your overall health and can also help improve asthma control,” Adrish says. “If you have asthma, staying active is encouraged, but remember to manage your symptoms and choose activities that work for you.” If you have any questions about how to exercise safely, talk to your doctor about the best types of physical activity for you and how you can do them safely.

■ Know and avoid your triggers: Both doctors say to know what your asthma attack triggers are and avoid them. This can include being exposed to certain allergens (like dust), acid reflux (often caused by fatty, fried or spicy foods) or outdoor pollution, to name a few examples.

Even though asthma can’t be cured, living with it can absolutely be manageable.

“We are getting a much deeper understanding of the processes leading to asthma and multiple new medications have been developed to treat it,” Belanger says. “It is an exciting time to be involved in asthma management and the future looks bright.”