64°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Can you prevent cancer with lifestyle changes?

DeeDee Stiepan, Mayo Clinic News Network
March 1, 2024 - 9:02 am
 
(Dreamstime/TNS)
(Dreamstime/TNS)

In the U.S., 4 out of 10 cancer cases are associated with preventable risk factors. That’s according to the latest Cancer Progress Report from the American Association for Cancer Research.

Dr. Jon Ebbert, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center, says it’s never too late to make lifestyle changes that can decrease your risk of cancer.

What do tobacco, alcohol and obesity have in common? They can all increase your risk of developing cancer. Smoked tobacco is strongly linked to cancer in almost every part of the body.

“Smoked tobacco produces about 7,000 chemicals, and when you inhale those chemicals in your body, they cause alterations in cells. And it’s those alterations in cells that can lead to cancer,” Ebbert says.

He says smoking also weakens your immune system, making it harder to fight cancer cells. One of the best ways to lower your cancer risk is not using any kind of tobacco.

“We always say it’s never too late to stop smoking. And the risk for cancer after quitting cigarette smoking, for example, goes down. But it takes some time,” Ebbert says.

Consuming alcohol increases your risk of breast, head and neck, esophageal, and colorectal cancers.

“At every level of alcohol consumption, there is cancer risk, but heavier drinkers have higher cancer risk than lighter drinkers,” Ebbert says.

Finally, packing on extra pounds can increase your risk of cancer in several ways.

“Excess body weight increases estrogen and insulin, which can increase the rate of cellular division, which can increase the risk for cancer. But also, excess body weight is associated with inflammation, and inflammation is a known risk factor for the development of cancer,” Ebbert says.

Bariatric surgery has been shown to decrease risk of hormone-related cancers such as breast, endometrial and prostate, as well as pancreatic and colorectal cancers. However, there are less drastic steps people can take.

“Small sustainable steps toward weight loss are the most effective when we think about diet and exercise. Those are the classic approaches, but also there are new medications on the market that can help people lose weight,” Ebbert says.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
After wake-up call, Eugene Levy embraces spirit of adventure
After wake-up call, Eugene Levy embraces spirit of adventure
2
Turning 65 with questions, confusion about Medicare
Turning 65 with questions, confusion about Medicare
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
Are high-protein diets helpful? And how much protein is too much?
Are high-protein diets helpful? And how much protein is too much?
5
Savvy Senior: Dividing your possessions without dividing the family
Savvy Senior: Dividing your possessions without dividing the family
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Fire Department recruits exit a smoky trailer during a live fire training in 2023. ...
Shining a light on mental health of first responders
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Although first responders have been trained to engage in extreme situations, typically such trainings do not fully address their mental health.

Enrolling in Medicare can be very confusing. Most people think that when they turn 65, a magica ...
Turning 65 with questions, confusion about Medicare
By Toni King Toni Says

Enrolling in Medicare can be very confusing. Most people think that when they turn 65, a magical switch flips on and — poof! — they are on Medicare.

 
These are the best workouts for each decade of your life
By Kaitlin Vogel • Parade

You can enjoy and benefit from exercise at any age — it just requires choosing the right workouts for your body and physical fitness level.

 
Tips to keep youth sports fun, avoid burnout
By Dr. Joel S. Brenner and Dr. Drew Watson American Academy of Pediatrics

Organized sports can be great for kids. But studies show that nearly 70 percent of kids across the U.S. drop their favorite sport before age 13.

More stories
Buckingham Palace says King Charles III has cancer, receiving treatment
Buckingham Palace says King Charles III has cancer, receiving treatment
Does original Medicare cover dental services?
Does original Medicare cover dental services?
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
U.S. hints at large response to Iran-backed militias is imminent
U.S. hints at large response to Iran-backed militias is imminent
Country star Toby Keith dies at age 62
Country star Toby Keith dies at age 62
Tribe breaks ground for new school after old building linked to cancer deaths
Tribe breaks ground for new school after old building linked to cancer deaths