Captain America’s advice: Push past your fears and take chances

Chris Evans in "Ghosted," premiering April 21, 2023, on Apple TV+. (Frank Masi/Apple TV+)

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in "Ghosted," premiering this weekend on Apple TV+. (Apple TV+)

Chris Evans attends the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Superman had kryptonite. Iron Man had heart palpitations. Captain America had … self-doubt.

“I was living in fear,” says Chris Evans, who at first turned down the role that made him an international star.

“It was so intimidating at the beginning,” the actor acknowledges, recalling his invite into the Avengers universe. “When I was offered the role all those years ago, my brain went to the worst possible scenarios, as brains typically do. You imagine how much life will change, the big commitment, and the lack of control that could come with it.”

Evans combated his fears with three letters.

“I said yes. It’s a simple word with enormous impact. What if all of us just said yes more often? I took that chance. I didn’t want to live in fear. And I’ve found when you can push past your fears quite often you make the best decisions of your life.”

Now Evans is taking another risk with his Apple TV+ movie “Ghosted,” premiering this weekend.

He plays Cole, the guy who needs saving, in this part rom-com, part action, part thriller about a man who has a meet-cute and asks out Sadie (Ana de Armas). He can’t believe it when he finds himself ghosted but pushes past the rejection and sets out to find her. Turns out, her life and job put both of their lives at risk.

“The role was so attractive because he’s so incapable. I’m the one who is panicking,” Evans says with a laugh. “The guy literally is the audience. And the more in panic and the more I go to pieces, it becomes funnier. This guy sums up what I would do in these crazy situations and probably what you would do.”

The film is part of Evans’ post-Captain America life that also includes the upcoming holiday picture “Red One” with Dwayne Johnson.

Working is not the only joy for Evans, a dog dad who lives in Boston and is part of a close-knit family. Hanging out with relatives is one way he lives the good life. His other tips:

Deal with romantic rejection

Has he ever been ghosted? “I don’t know if I’ve been ghosted. I have been texted less and less,” the 41-year-old Boston native says. “At least with ghosting, you tell yourself a story, such as ‘Their phone was stolen!’ ”

Take chances

Evans, who reportedly is dating actress Alba Baptista (“Warrior Nun”), says that taking chances in love is a key message — both in this new film and in real life. “In your youth, you let nerves hold you back. At this age, you just walk up and say hello,” he says. “As you get older, I think you understand the windows open and close.”

Do it all

The idea of combining an action movie and a rom-com made “Ghosted” appealing to Evans. “That kind of movie is right up my alley,” he says. “It felt like a ’90s movie. It was just fun, very rewatchable. I don’t know if I see those enough these days.”

Quiet your brain

“Most of us listen to the noise that the brain makes on a daily basis,” he says. “More often than not, it probably doesn’t have much to say that’s going to help you. It helps to get quiet when you’re making decisions.”

Mull over your past

Speaking of decisions, it’s the question he is asked almost daily: Would he ever play Captain America again? “Look, I love that role deeply. It means so much to me,” Evans says. “Do I think there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure. At the same time, I’m very, very precious with it. It’s this little shiny thing I have that I don’t want to mess up. I was a part of something that was so special for a really special period of time. … As much as I love the role, and I’m so connected with working with the people and love telling those stories, somehow it doesn’t feel right now. Anthony is Captain America now.”

Find your happy

“This job has given me freedom to do what I want, which makes one ask, ‘What do you love to do?’ For me, it’s not adventure travel or roaming the world. I just love to spend time at home with my family. I love to be comfortable in my house in my own bed or watching a gorgeous sunset, ” Evans says. “I live a pretty regular life. I don’t live in Hollywood. I’m not the guy juggling 10 balls in the air. It’s an exciting business, but I love to be at home with my family and my dog.”

Nature as a cure

If he’s feeling stressed, Evans takes long walks in the woods. “I sing. I dance. I walked out of there feeling great,” he says.

Four-legged sweetheart

Evans’ pooch, Dodger, regularly appears on his Instagram. “He’s a sweetheart. Cuteness overload,” he says. They’ve been together since Evans did a movie in Georgia where he filmed in an animal shelter. “I walked up and down the rows. I was told, ‘There is one more row out back.’ I saw him and knew right away. I named him for the Artful Dodger because he was a street dog.”

Movies as therapy

“I don’t know many other art forms that can change your entire outlook like a movie,” Evans observes. “It might sound ridiculous, but a movie can change your world.” His favorite films? “There are so many, but you need to put ‘Pulp Fiction’ on the list,” he says.

Gratitude is a superpower

“There have been so many moments in this career where I say, ‘I can’t believe I’m here,’ ” he says. “I love what I do. I’m blessed to do what I do. When I’m saying, ‘Avengers assemble,’ I’m thinking, ‘You’re the luckiest guy in the world.’ ”