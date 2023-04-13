72°F
Live Well

Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road

By Toni King Toni Says
April 13, 2023 - 10:56 am
 
When it comes to Medicare supplements, also known as Medigap policies, the most comprehensive t ...
When it comes to Medicare supplements, also known as Medigap policies, the most comprehensive types are plans F, G and N. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: When I first enrolled in Medicare in 2019, I picked a Medicare supplement, Plan F. In 2021, I was approached by a telemarketer, and since I was in good health, he talked me into Plan K, which costs less. I was hospitalized in November 2022 because of diabetic issues. Now I am a serious diabetic with kidney issues and need dialysis to survive.

Since I have Plan K, I must pay the deductible plus 50 percent of costs until I meet the supplement’s out-of-pocket limit — almost $7,000. I tried to go back to Plan F, but the agent said I couldn’t because of the dialysis.

I thought pre-existing conditions did not count with Medicare. — Anthony, Las Vegas

Dear Anthony: You went from the top-of-the-line Medicare Plan F supplement, where all Medicare-covered expenses would be paid 100 percent, to a Plan K with an out-of-pocket limit of $6,940 for covered Medicare expenses for 2023.

Because you now have end stage renal disease and require dialysis, you cannot qualify for a new Medicare supplement, which requires health underwriting questions.

Your options are to stay on Plan K or go with a Medicare Advantage HMO or PPO plan. But you will have to wait until the annual enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7) if you would like to change to an Advantage plan (which has no health questions).

Talk with your health care providers about which Advantage plan meets their qualifications.

When it comes to Medicare supplements, also known as Medigap policies, the most comprehensive types are plans F, G and N:

■ Plan F covers most of the Medicare-approved amounts with zero out of your pocket, but one must have enrolled in Medicare Part A before Jan. 1, 2020.

■ Plan G is like Plan F and is available to Medicare beneficiaries whose Part A started after Jan. 1, 2020. The difference is that Plan G does not cover the Part B deductible of $226 for 2023.

■ Plan N has lower premiums with higher out-of-pocket costs. There is a $20 copay for a doctor’s visit and a $50 copay for the emergency room. The Part B deductible is not covered, and Part B excess charges (which Plan G does cover) are not paid for by the insurance company.

A health care crisis can happen when you least expect it. Trying to save a few dollars now might cost you dearly later on.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
By Dr. Raj Palraj Mayo Clinic News Network

Travel is always a fun activity to enjoy with friends and can provide fond memories. Unfortunately, nothing can ruin a trip like illness.

 
Precautions to keep medications from poisoning children
By Dr. Elizabeth Murray American Academy of Pediatrics

Every year, about 50,000 U.S. children visit the emergency room because they swallowed something potentially dangerous.

 
Fitness trainers share tips for women approaching menopause
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

If you’re a woman anticipating or experiencing menopause-related physical or mental changes, a trio of female fitness experts have written just the book for you.

Affleck, Damon fly high with an assist from Jordan
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The showbiz pals’ latest movie, “Air,” tells how Nike partnered with the basketball great to create the most iconic sneaker line of all time: the Air Jordan.

Savvy Senior: Tips for choosing an assisted living facility
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Assisted living facilities are residential communities that offer different levels of health or personal care services for seniors who want or need help with daily living.

Does original Medicare have a health care network?
By Toni King Toni Says

About to turn 65, a Toni Says reader with a heart issue wonders if he should enroll in original Medicare, go with an Advantage plan or keep his COBRA coverage.

How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
By Marty Velasco Hames Mayo Clinic News Network

You’re getting to the gym regularly. Walking around the block. Maybe aerobics class is your go-to. But is your exercise routine the best for your heart health?

