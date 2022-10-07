90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Live Well

Clearing up confusion over Medicare’s enrollment period

By Toni King Counterpoint Media
October 7, 2022 - 6:22 am
 
Updated October 7, 2022 - 12:37 pm
Getty Images
Getty Images

Dear Toni: I read in your column about the upcoming Medicare Annual Enrollment period. I’m really confused. I am receiving so much mail that I am stressed about making the wrong decision and messing up my Medicare.

Is there a law that I have to change my Medicare? You helped my husband and me with our Medicare decision in January when my husband retired from his job of 30-plus years, and now it seems we have to do it all over again. Could you explain what we need to do? Thanks. — Alice from Philadelphia

Dear Alice: Stress is running rampant as the Medicare Annual Enrollment season approaches because of the economic times the country is experiencing. Many Americans are concerned that they could lose their jobs or not have enough money for retirement because of a personal health care crisis.

Good news, Alice: There is not a law that says you must make a change to your Medicare during the enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7). You do not have to change your Medicare Supplement, which the Toni Says team assisted you and your husband to enroll in. I would advise you to check your Part D plan for any significant changes. If you see a change, you can enroll in a new Medicare Part D plan to begin Jan. 1.

Below are a few tips to simplify dealing with the Medicare Annual Enrollment or, if you are new to Medicare, to make the correct choice and personalize your Medicare just for you:

Medicare Tip 1: Learn your Medicare ABCs and Ds. Part A is hospital coverage. Part B is medical/outpatient coverage such as doctor visits and surgery. Part C is Medicare Advantage Plans combining both Part A and B benefits and may include additional benefits such as vision and hearing and/or Medicare Part D coverage. Part D is for prescription drugs, with the famous “doughnut hole” coverage gap, and may be included in a Part C plan or be a stand-alone plan.

Medicare Tip 2: Know what Original Medicare covers … and what it doesn’t. Know what your Part A deductible is and that Part B Medicare pays 80 percent of approved charges while you pay 20 percent. And you have a once-a-year deductible with a monthly premium that depends upon your income.

Medicare Tip 3: Keep in mind not all Medicare plans are created equal. Medicare supplements work directly with Original Medicare, and Medicare Part C Medicare Advantage plans work differently with low or no premiums and with different out-of-pocket costs from a Medicare Supplement. Do your research especially if you have health issues and may need expensive, brand-name prescriptions.

Medicare Tip 4: Research Medicare Part D plans at every Medicare Annual Enrollment. Plans can change the covered benefits and the drug formula for the next year.

Medicare Tip 5: Don’t choose solely on price. Make sure there are not any hidden co-pays or other fees that will end up costing you money.

When someone visits the Toni Says Medicare team to personalize their Medicare situation, we tell them to forget everything they know about their old employer or individual health plans because Original Medicare is different.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For answers to Medicare questions, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ
1
2 Las Vegans killed in Strip stabbings; suspect identified
2 Las Vegans killed in Strip stabbings; suspect identified
2
Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses
Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses
3
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
4
Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M
Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M
5
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, a woman looks through a window at a near-empty terminal ...
Adults should get routine anxiety screening, panel says
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms.

Paola Luzi, assistant for Anthem Nevada Medicaid, wears a shirt for the Mammo-Rama Extravaganza ...
Questions, fears linger about COVID-related mammogram delays
By John Przybys Special to the / RJ

Dr. Lisa Thompson understands the reluctance many women felt about having their regularly scheduled breast cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was one of them.

Physical activity may be the most effective way to improve your mood, a landmark study suggests ...
6 ways fitness boosts our minds and bodies
By Megan O’Neill Melle Parade

If you need another reason to hit the gym, how about this: The mental benefits of exercise are just as major as the gains you’ll get for your body.

Getty Images
How can you steer kids to healthy snacks?
By Barbara Intermill Monterey Herald

Yes, the food kids eat between meals should reduce hunger. But the best snack is one that adds vital nutrients to their bodies as well.