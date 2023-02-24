49°F
Live Well

College of Southern Nevada hosts free mental health conference

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 12:05 pm
 
The College of Southern Nevada will host the Mental Health 360 Conference on April 14. (Las Veg ...
The College of Southern Nevada will host the Mental Health 360 Conference on April 14. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The College of Southern Nevada will host the Mental Health 360 Conference: Knowledge, Self-Care & Transformation on April 14 on its North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.

The free, daylong event is open to the public.

The conference will bring together leading mental health scholars, clinicians, advocates and students to raise awareness about mental health warning signs and share advice that supports treatment options for people living with mental health afflictions.

Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, an author and a licensed marriage and family therapist, will be the keynote speaker.

To register to attend, visit csn.edu/mentalhealth360.

Have a health-related event? Email us at health@reviewjournal.com.

