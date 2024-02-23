51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Concerned about heart health? Try this type of diet

Mayo Clinic News Network
February 23, 2024 - 7:58 am
 
(Dreamstime)
(Dreamstime)

With those New Year’s resolutions behind us, some people may have reverted to less healthy ways of eating. Heart Month is a great time to remind yourself why a healthy diet is important for more than just your waistline.

“What you eat and drink affects your cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and if you have high cholesterol or triglyceride levels, your health care team may recommend following a cholesterol-lowering diet,” says Dr. Ripu Singh, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota.

High cholesterol could cause your heart arteries to harden, a condition called atherosclerosis, which could lead to coronary artery disease.

In addition, hardened arteries may allow plaque to build up and partially block your arteries. Blocked arteries can lead to low blood flow in the heart and chest pain.

Triglycerides and cholesterol

Triglycerides and cholesterol are types of lipids, or fats, which circulate in your blood. Triglycerides store unused calories and provide your body with energy. Cholesterol is used to build cells and certain hormones.

Cholesterol is made mainly by the liver but also can enter your body in the foods you eat that contain animal fat. Foods that come from animals or contain animal fat include meat, egg yolks, lard and dairy products. The type and amount of fat you eat can influence how much cholesterol your body makes.

Your body makes triglycerides from excess calories, regardless of the calorie source, such as fat, protein or carbohydrates. Triglycerides also are made from excess sugar and alcohol. High triglyceride levels are a risk factor for heart disease.

Improving your levels

Your health care team may recommend some of these lifestyle changes to improve your blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels:

— Eat a plant-based diet. Eat more high-fiber foods from plants. Choose 100 percent whole grains, whole fruits and vegetables.

— Exercise regularly.

— Get to and stay at a healthy body weight.

— Limit or avoid trans fats. Trans fats can raise blood cholesterol.

— Limit your intake of high-cholesterol foods. Reduce consumption of foods like egg yolks, organ meats, animal fat and high-fat dairy.

— Lower your total fat intake. All oils and fats are high in calories.

— Lower your saturated fat intake. Saturated fat can raise cholesterol.

— Replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats. Unsaturated fats can lower your blood cholesterol levels. Monounsaturated fats are preferred. Polyunsaturated fats are OK.

“You can still enjoy foods you love, but you should prioritize a heart-healthy diet and eat less-healthy foods in moderation. Small changes can make a big impact in reducing your risk of heart disease,” Singh says.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Does original Medicare cover dental services?
Does original Medicare cover dental services?
2
After wake-up call, Eugene Levy embraces spirit of adventure
After wake-up call, Eugene Levy embraces spirit of adventure
3
Savvy Senior: Easy-to-use dental care products for older people
Savvy Senior: Easy-to-use dental care products for older people
4
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
5
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sports can become part of a balanced lifestyle that keeps kids active and healthy into adulthoo ...
Tips to keep youth sports fun, avoid burnout
By Dr. Joel S. Brenner and Dr. Drew Watson American Academy of Pediatrics

Organized sports can be great for kids. But studies show that nearly 70 percent of kids across the U.S. drop their favorite sport before age 13.

Season 2 of "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" is due out March 8 on Apple TV+ ...
After wake-up call, Eugene Levy embraces spirit of adventure
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You need that kick-in-the-can moment to get out of your comfort zone,” says the 77-year-old star of “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Reluctant Traveler.”

 
Fitness trackers detect a new symptom of depression
By Irene Wright The Charlotte Observer

When researchers started a COVID study using fitness-tracking rings, they didn’t know they would make a leap forward for an entirely different condition.

“Heart Month is a great time of year to remind people that not all symptoms are created ...
8 symptoms that should be evaluated by a cardiologist
Mayo Clinic News Network

“Heart Month is a great time of year to remind people that not all symptoms are created equal when it comes to our cardiovascular health,” Dr. Vinayak Nagaraja says.

More stories
Tips to keep youth sports fun, avoid burnout
Tips to keep youth sports fun, avoid burnout
This week’s cellphone outage makes it clear: In US, landlines are rare
This week’s cellphone outage makes it clear: In US, landlines are rare
‘This is what we’re created for’: Commissioners applaud Super Bowl success
‘This is what we’re created for’: Commissioners applaud Super Bowl success
8 Las Vegas eyesores we’re all tired of looking at
8 Las Vegas eyesores we’re all tired of looking at
2nd lawsuit hits Nevada Realtors over alleged commission inflation
2nd lawsuit hits Nevada Realtors over alleged commission inflation
Man accused of stabbing another passenger on flight to Las Vegas
Man accused of stabbing another passenger on flight to Las Vegas