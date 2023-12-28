Confused by Medicare’s ‘turning 65’ rules? Here’s what you need to know

Medicare’s initial enrollment period is a seven-month period that includes the month of your 65th birthday as well as the three months before and the three months after. (Getty Images

Dear Toni: My issue regarding how to enroll in Medicare is different from any that I have read in your column. I understand that there are new “turning 65” enrollment rules.

I have rheumatoid arthritis and turn 65 on Feb. 20. I need my Medicare to begin May 1 because my husband is retiring and losing his company benefits as of that date.

I am a nonworking spouse because of my health issues and do not have enough work quarters to receive Medicare on my own. I do not know how to apply using my husband’s Medicare benefits. What do I do? — Heather from Nashville, Tennessee

Dear Heather: It is very important for you to enroll in Medicare correctly because you are short of the 40 quarters of working and paying taxes to qualify under your Social Security number. You will have to qualify under your husband’s Social Security number (if he has the 40 quarters to qualify).

Call your local Social Security office to arrange an appointment and ask how to apply under your husband’s work record. You will need an original certified marriage license to show that you are currently married. Also bring your Social Security card and driver’s license. Your husband should attend the meeting because you will be using his Social Security information.

Explain your enrollment situation of not having enough quarters and enroll in Medicare during that meeting.

Before talking with a Social Security representative, set up an ssa.gov account. With you being short 40 work quarters, the process is a little bit more complicated than for someone using their own benefits.

The changes regarding enrolling in Medicare when turning 65 began at the start of 2023. Medicare’s initial enrollment period is a seven-month period that includes the month of your 65th birthday and the three months before and the three months after.

Here’s how the initial enrollment period timeline works:

■ If you enroll anytime three months before turning 65, your Medicare begins the first day of the month you turn 65. (As Heather will turn 65 on Feb. 20, she can enroll in Medicare Parts A and B in November, December or January for a Feb. 1 effective date.)

■ If you enroll the month you turn 65, then Medicare will start the first of the next month. (If Heather enrolls in February, her Medicare will start March 1.)

■ If you enroll one month after you turn 65, your Medicare will start the first of the next month. (If Heather enrolls in March, her Medicare begins April 1.)

■ If you enroll two months after you turn 65, your Medicare will begin the next month. (If Heather enrolls in April, her Medicare will start May 1.)

■ If you enroll three months after you turn 65, your Medicare will start the next month. (If Heather enrolls in May, her Medicare will begin June 1.)

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.