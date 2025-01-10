Cooking up a resolution — and a revolution — in the new year

For the past year, Dr. Jean Bokelmann and I have been collaborating on a new cookbook to promote healthy eating and longevity.

I am reflecting on how much fun — and how absolutely exhausting — the holidays were.

Now I am left with the task of getting back to normal and setting goals that, in some part, make up for the toll my favorite foods and holiday beverages took on my body.

By the time January arrives, I am “over it.” All I am left with are good memories, a bloated body and the chore of putting away all the decorations.

Ugh. Sound familiar?

New beginning

When considering a New Year’s resolution — no matter how tough the year before has been — I always remember this inspirational quote: “Sometimes bad endings are nothing more than disguises for wonderful new beginnings.”

Pondering the year ahead, I recognize, with gratitude, what 2025 is offering me, and I would like to share my excitement with you.

For the past year, I have been collaborating with Dr. Jean Bokelmann, a former high school classmate and a retired Idaho family physician, on writing “The Long-Life Era Longevity Cookbook.” Our goal is to inspire the preparation of healthy and delicious food while teaching readers about ingredients that promote longevity.

Bokelmann and I have organized healthy eating into nine chapters that address the dietary principles of:

■ Better hydration.

■ Healthier snacking.

■ Abundance of colorful fruits and vegetables.

■ More whole grains.

■ Adequate protein intake.

■ Healthy fats.

■ Abundant spices and herbs.

■ Variety of fibers and probiotics for a healthy gut.

■ The magical ingredient of feasting with friends.

Passion project

It is our New Year’s resolution to have this book written, tested, edited and printed by the 2025 holiday season. We are thrilled to offer this tool to embrace pure enjoyment and vitality through food.

Dr. Jean has taught me, “When we strive for a diet that fosters healthy longevity, it’s best to focus our attention on including lots of youth-promoting food. The less desirable foods will naturally fall by the wayside.”

This cookbook is truly a passion project for both of us, pairing beautiful recipes with an explanation of their health benefits.

If you would like to be on the list for the first offering when the cookbook is published, email me at Marla@LongLifeEra.com.

In the meantime, remember to embrace the Long-Life Era Mindset by visiting longlifemindset.com and joining our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/longlifeera. We are having so much fun. Don’t miss our 5-Day Exercise Challenge starting Monday.

Stay hungry

As I reflect on the journey of the past year and the exciting horizons of 2025, I’m reminded that new beginnings aren’t about perfection — they’re about progress. Dr. Jean and I have poured our hearts into creating something truly special: a culinary road map that celebrates health, joy and the connection between food and vitality.

We’re not just writing a cookbook — we’re crafting an invitation to reimagine our relationships with food. Reminding ourselves we eat to live.

As we step into 2025, I challenge myself — and you — to embrace not just a resolution but a revolution: one of wellness, as well as celebrating life through every delicious, nutritious bite.

Stay curious. Stay inspired. And most importantly, stay hungry — for knowledge, for health and for incredible adventures.

Here’s to new beginnings, the magic of food and living our most vibrant lives in our Long-Life Era.

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years.