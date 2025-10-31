Dietitian explains link between mental health, eating habits

Lisa Tauai is one of the most sought after registered dietitians in Southern Nevada. Her diverse career path helps her bring a unique perspective to the industry.

Lisa Tauai is one of the most sought-after registered dietitians in Southern Nevada. Her diverse career path helps her bring a unique perspective to the industry.

I recently had the pleasure to talk with about Tauai about her life experiences, the impact of mental health on our eating habits, and how she strives for progress, not perfection.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Sheldon Jacobs: You have worn many hats in your career, including U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, registered dietitian, Miss USA International, model, wife and mother. How have these roles shaped you?

Lisa Tauai: Each of these life experiences certainly molded me into who I am today. My military journey taught me the importance of hard work and serving our great country. I never worked as hard as I did while serving in the Air Force, but it made me tough and resilient. I met so many extraordinary people, got to travel the world and learned the art and science of true servant leadership. After retiring from the Air Force, I became involved in pageantry and earned the title of Miss International 2024 and Miss USA International 2025, which elevated me to a new level of self-confidence and poise. It also opened up networking doors I never thought possible that ultimately led to my modeling career. … None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the love and support of my family.

How has mental health been integrated in your work as a registered dietitian?

Mental health is the foundation of health and wellness. As a dietitian, it is a primary focus of mine to learn about my patients’ stress levels and other obstacles that directly impact their overall health and wellness. Mental health impacts virtually everything in our lives to include the food choices we make, when we eat, why we eat and how much we eat. It also impacts our sleep hygiene, which also can lead to poor nutrition and physical fitness habits. In most cases, just listening to my patients makes a huge difference in reducing their stress, as they are able to voice their frustrations and problems. Depending on the severity of their situation, I often refer them to a mental health provider to begin working on the foundational issues that are negatively impacting their health behaviors.

Can you offer advice for those who have an unhealthy relationship with food?

It is important for those who struggle with this to know that they are not alone. Food is one of the few things in our lives that we can control, and it is very common to turn to food when we are feeling stressed, bored, angry or even fatigued. Sometimes when we have these feelings, we may choose not to eat at all. A good starting point is to understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” food and to avoid punishing yourself if you have a slip-up. Also understanding that forbidding yourself to eat foods that you feel are unhealthy choices can backfire once you have access to these foods. A good strategy is eating these foods in moderation, eating them slowly and truly enjoying them. This often satisfies the craving and helps form an improved relationship with food.

How do you keep yourself balanced — mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually?

This is a daily challenge for me, but something I do my best to incorporate in my daily life. It starts with having a consistent bedtime routine to improve my sleep so I have the focus and the energy to do my best everyday. I try to engage in yoga and meditation at least every other day to clear my mind, focus on my breathing and calm my nerves. Additionally, my goal is to set aside at least 30 minutes a day for some sort of physical activity that normally includes alternating cycling and resistance training workouts fueled by small, frequent (and balanced) meals throughout the day with a focus on protein, fiber and fluid intake. Not every day is perfect, but I remind myself that the focus is progress, not perfection.

